on the Financial Statements

To the Members of IND Renewable Energy Limited (Formerly Known as Vakharia Power Infrastructure Limited)

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of IND Renewable Energy Limited (Formerly Known as Vakharia Power Infrastructure Limited) (the Company) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024 and the Statement of Profit & Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule, 2015, as amended, (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act and Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule, 2015, as amended, (Ind AS). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statement.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information other than the financial statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Managements discussion and analysis, boards report and corporate governance report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this information; we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material

misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit & Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the Books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Director, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as Directors in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect of the adequacy of the internal finance controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting over financial reporting for the reasons stated therein.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts and hence the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise

iii. there has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The Question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

iv. A) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

B) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

C) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared any dividend during the year. Accordingly, compliance with the provisions of the Section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

i. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting softwares used for maintaining the books of account relating to payroll, certain noneditable fields/tables of the accounting software used for maintaining general ledger.

2. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has complied with provisions of section 197 of the Act.

3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we have given our report in "Annexure B" of this report.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report on even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of IND Renewable Energy Limited (Formerly Known as Vakharia Power Infrastructure Limited) of as at 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements:

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing (the Standards), issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 3 under the heading of "report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company does not have Property, Plant and Equipments. Accordingly, requirement to report under Clause 3(i) Order is not applicable to the Company.

(B) The Company does not have Intangible Assets. Accordingly, requirement to report under this Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company does not have any Property, Plant and Equipments. According there is

no requirement of physical verification by the management during the year.

(c) The Company does not have any immovable properties that are held in the name of the company. Accordingly, requirement to report under this clause is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets

during the year ended March 31, 2024 as there are no Property, Plant and Equipment as on balance sheet date.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not have any Inventories. Accordingly, requirement to report under Clause 3(ii) of this Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During any point of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on this is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has provided loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties as follows:

Particulars Loans (Amount In INR Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted or provided (net) - Related parties 5.35/- - Others 35.69/- Balance Outstanding as at Balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Related parties 5.35/- - Others 356.91/-

(b) During the year the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loan or advances in the nature of loans during the year to companies which are interest free loans and repayment of principal has been stipulated.

(d) There are no amounts of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans repayable on demand to companies. The Company has granted loans to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 amounting to Rs. 5.35/- lakhs being 1.48% of the total loans granted.

(iv) Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

According to the information and explanations given to us and according to the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is not regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess, Goods and Services Tax and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities, the extent of the arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Remarks, if any The Income tax Act, 1961 Tax deducted at Source (TDS) 1.85 April 2023 to February 2024 7th of the succeeding month The outstanding dues are still payable as on the date of audit report The Income tax Act, 1961 Tax deducted at Source (TDS) 0.78 March 2024 30th April 2024

Provisions relating to Employees State Insurance are not applicable to the Company at present.

[viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

[ix) (a) The Company has not borrowed any amount from any lender. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority during the year.

(c) The Company does not have any term loans. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes during the year by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year.

(g) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

[x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has utilised the monies raised by way of rights issue of equity shares for the purposes for which they were raised.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

[xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under

(c) The Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

[xii) (a) to (c) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clauses 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of the Section 135 of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

Accordingly, requirement to report on Clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.