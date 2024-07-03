SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹14.99
Prev. Close₹14.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.19
Day's High₹15.45
Day's Low₹14.4
52 Week's High₹24.27
52 Week's Low₹10.98
Book Value₹18.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.89
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.93
3.03
3.03
3.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.2
0.17
0.17
0.25
Net Worth
26.13
3.2
3.2
3.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.08
0.08
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-100
-2.94
104.74
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.05
-0.08
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.27
0.08
0.07
Depreciation
0
-0.05
-0.08
-0.06
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
-0.08
3.31
0
-0.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-2.94
104.74
0
Op profit growth
-52.03
40.4
-12.59
-37.87
EBIT growth
-62.78
-337.51
-26.29
-67.58
Net profit growth
-68.15
-489.52
20.28
-82.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.15
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.5
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.35
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhishek Gour
Non Executive Director
Abhay Narain Gupta
Non Executive Director
Neelam
Managing Director
Anupam Narain Gupta
Independent Director
Nikhil Kumar Shah
Independent Director
Mehul Manubhai Shah
Additional Director
Kinjal Vora
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by IND Renewable Energy Ltd
Summary
IND Renewable Energy Limited (Formerly Known as Vakharia Power infrastructure Limited), was incorporated on September 9, 2011 as wholly owned subsidiary of Everlon Synthetics Limited. The Company changed its name from Vakharia Power Infrastructure Limited to IND Renewable Energy Limited on March 9, 2016. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of Roof Top Solar Plant.The Company approved a Scheme of Arrangement/Demerger of Investment Business of Everlon Synthetics Ltd (ESL) into Vakharia Power Infrastructure Ltd., (VPIL) in 2012-13. The Company allotted 30273600 Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each on November 23, 2012 and as such the Company ceased to be an subsidiary of Everlon Synthetics Ltd. Presently, the Company is holding the investments and other assets and liabilities of the Investment Business Undertaking transferred to it under the Scheme of Arrangement.Company commissioned a 100 KW Roof Top Solar Plant in Mumbai in 2016-17. A key strength of the Company is the variety of its funding sources, which helps it optimize funding costs, protect interest margins, and retain its diversified funding portfolio. At the same time, this enables the Company to achieve funding stability and liquidity, facilitating reduction in average borrowing costs.
Read More
The IND Renewable Energy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IND Renewable Energy Ltd is ₹20.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IND Renewable Energy Ltd is 0 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IND Renewable Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IND Renewable Energy Ltd is ₹10.98 and ₹24.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IND Renewable Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.08%, 3 Years at 2.94%, 1 Year at -36.20%, 6 Month at -4.90%, 3 Month at 14.16% and 1 Month at 23.85%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.