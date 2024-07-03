iifl-logo-icon 1
IND Renewable Energy Ltd Share Price

15
(1.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:17:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.99
  • Day's High15.45
  • 52 Wk High24.27
  • Prev. Close14.75
  • Day's Low14.4
  • 52 Wk Low 10.98
  • Turnover (lac)14.19
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.71
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.89
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

IND Renewable Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

14.99

Prev. Close

14.75

Turnover(Lac.)

14.19

Day's High

15.45

Day's Low

14.4

52 Week's High

24.27

52 Week's Low

10.98

Book Value

18.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.89

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

IND Renewable Energy Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

31 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

IND Renewable Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

IND Renewable Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.07%

Non-Promoter- 99.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IND Renewable Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.93

3.03

3.03

3.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.2

0.17

0.17

0.25

Net Worth

26.13

3.2

3.2

3.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.08

0.08

0.04

yoy growth (%)

-100

-2.94

104.74

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.05

-0.08

-0.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.27

0.08

0.07

Depreciation

0

-0.05

-0.08

-0.06

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

-0.08

3.31

0

-0.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-2.94

104.74

0

Op profit growth

-52.03

40.4

-12.59

-37.87

EBIT growth

-62.78

-337.51

-26.29

-67.58

Net profit growth

-68.15

-489.52

20.28

-82.49

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

IND Renewable Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.15

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.5

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.35

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IND Renewable Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhishek Gour

Non Executive Director

Abhay Narain Gupta

Non Executive Director

Neelam

Managing Director

Anupam Narain Gupta

Independent Director

Nikhil Kumar Shah

Independent Director

Mehul Manubhai Shah

Additional Director

Kinjal Vora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IND Renewable Energy Ltd

Summary

IND Renewable Energy Limited (Formerly Known as Vakharia Power infrastructure Limited), was incorporated on September 9, 2011 as wholly owned subsidiary of Everlon Synthetics Limited. The Company changed its name from Vakharia Power Infrastructure Limited to IND Renewable Energy Limited on March 9, 2016. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of Roof Top Solar Plant.The Company approved a Scheme of Arrangement/Demerger of Investment Business of Everlon Synthetics Ltd (ESL) into Vakharia Power Infrastructure Ltd., (VPIL) in 2012-13. The Company allotted 30273600 Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each on November 23, 2012 and as such the Company ceased to be an subsidiary of Everlon Synthetics Ltd. Presently, the Company is holding the investments and other assets and liabilities of the Investment Business Undertaking transferred to it under the Scheme of Arrangement.Company commissioned a 100 KW Roof Top Solar Plant in Mumbai in 2016-17. A key strength of the Company is the variety of its funding sources, which helps it optimize funding costs, protect interest margins, and retain its diversified funding portfolio. At the same time, this enables the Company to achieve funding stability and liquidity, facilitating reduction in average borrowing costs.
Company FAQs

What is the IND Renewable Energy Ltd share price today?

The IND Renewable Energy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15 today.

What is the Market Cap of IND Renewable Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IND Renewable Energy Ltd is ₹20.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IND Renewable Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IND Renewable Energy Ltd is 0 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IND Renewable Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IND Renewable Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IND Renewable Energy Ltd is ₹10.98 and ₹24.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IND Renewable Energy Ltd?

IND Renewable Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.08%, 3 Years at 2.94%, 1 Year at -36.20%, 6 Month at -4.90%, 3 Month at 14.16% and 1 Month at 23.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IND Renewable Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IND Renewable Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.07 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.93 %

