IND Renewable Energy Ltd Summary

IND Renewable Energy Limited (Formerly Known as Vakharia Power infrastructure Limited), was incorporated on September 9, 2011 as wholly owned subsidiary of Everlon Synthetics Limited. The Company changed its name from Vakharia Power Infrastructure Limited to IND Renewable Energy Limited on March 9, 2016. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of Roof Top Solar Plant.The Company approved a Scheme of Arrangement/Demerger of Investment Business of Everlon Synthetics Ltd (ESL) into Vakharia Power Infrastructure Ltd., (VPIL) in 2012-13. The Company allotted 30273600 Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each on November 23, 2012 and as such the Company ceased to be an subsidiary of Everlon Synthetics Ltd. Presently, the Company is holding the investments and other assets and liabilities of the Investment Business Undertaking transferred to it under the Scheme of Arrangement.Company commissioned a 100 KW Roof Top Solar Plant in Mumbai in 2016-17. A key strength of the Company is the variety of its funding sources, which helps it optimize funding costs, protect interest margins, and retain its diversified funding portfolio. At the same time, this enables the Company to achieve funding stability and liquidity, facilitating reduction in average borrowing costs.