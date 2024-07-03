iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IND Renewable Energy Ltd Company Summary

13.47
(-1.89%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:14:00 PM

IND Renewable Energy Ltd Summary

IND Renewable Energy Limited (Formerly Known as Vakharia Power infrastructure Limited), was incorporated on September 9, 2011 as wholly owned subsidiary of Everlon Synthetics Limited. The Company changed its name from Vakharia Power Infrastructure Limited to IND Renewable Energy Limited on March 9, 2016. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of Roof Top Solar Plant.The Company approved a Scheme of Arrangement/Demerger of Investment Business of Everlon Synthetics Ltd (ESL) into Vakharia Power Infrastructure Ltd., (VPIL) in 2012-13. The Company allotted 30273600 Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each on November 23, 2012 and as such the Company ceased to be an subsidiary of Everlon Synthetics Ltd. Presently, the Company is holding the investments and other assets and liabilities of the Investment Business Undertaking transferred to it under the Scheme of Arrangement.Company commissioned a 100 KW Roof Top Solar Plant in Mumbai in 2016-17. A key strength of the Company is the variety of its funding sources, which helps it optimize funding costs, protect interest margins, and retain its diversified funding portfolio. At the same time, this enables the Company to achieve funding stability and liquidity, facilitating reduction in average borrowing costs.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.