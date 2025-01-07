iifl-logo-icon 1
IND Renewable Energy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14.45
(-0.82%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:54:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR IND Renewable Energy Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.08

0.08

0.04

yoy growth (%)

-100

-2.94

104.74

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.05

-0.08

-0.07

As % of sales

0

64.56

94.36

174.05

Other costs

-0.05

-0.22

-0.14

-0.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

260.86

161.45

290.93

Operating profit

-0.09

-0.19

-0.13

-0.15

OPM

0

-225.42

-155.82

-364.99

Depreciation

0

-0.05

-0.08

-0.06

Interest expense

-3.05

-0.02

-0.01

-0.06

Other income

0

0

0.32

0.36

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.27

0.08

0.07

Taxes

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax rate

0

4.78

-12.39

-17.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.09

-0.28

0.07

0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.09

-0.28

0.07

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-68.15

-489.52

20.28

-82.49

NPM

0

-332.35

82.8

140.94

