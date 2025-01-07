Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.08
0.08
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-100
-2.94
104.74
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.05
-0.08
-0.07
As % of sales
0
64.56
94.36
174.05
Other costs
-0.05
-0.22
-0.14
-0.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
260.86
161.45
290.93
Operating profit
-0.09
-0.19
-0.13
-0.15
OPM
0
-225.42
-155.82
-364.99
Depreciation
0
-0.05
-0.08
-0.06
Interest expense
-3.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.06
Other income
0
0
0.32
0.36
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.27
0.08
0.07
Taxes
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax rate
0
4.78
-12.39
-17.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.09
-0.28
0.07
0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.09
-0.28
0.07
0.06
yoy growth (%)
-68.15
-489.52
20.28
-82.49
NPM
0
-332.35
82.8
140.94
