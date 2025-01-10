IND Renewable Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.93
3.03
3.03
3.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.2
0.17
0.17
0.25
Net Worth
26.13
3.2
3.2
3.28
Minority Interest
Debt
0.41
0.18
0.13
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
26.54
3.38
3.33
3.3
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0
0
0
Networking Capital
26.49
3.36
3.32
3.3
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
26.69
3.38
3.34
3.3
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.19
-0.01
-0.01
0
Cash
0.01
0
0.01
0
Total Assets
26.54
3.36
3.33
3.3
