IND Renewable Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.27
0.08
0.07
Depreciation
0
-0.05
-0.08
-0.06
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
-0.08
3.31
0
-0.37
Other operating items
Operating
-0.17
2.97
0
-0.37
Capital expenditure
0
-0.56
-0.3
0.56
Free cash flow
-0.17
2.41
-0.3
0.18
Equity raised
0.68
0.88
0.36
0.23
Investing
0
-2.78
0.19
-0.54
Financing
0.08
0.44
0.74
0.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.59
0.95
0.98
0.83
