The Members of

IND Renewable Energy Limited (Formerly Known as Vakharia Power infrastructure Limited)

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 13th Annual Report and the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024

1 Financial Results

The summarized financial results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 are presented below:

Rs. In Lakhs

Details Financial year ended 31st March 2024 (stand alone) Financial year ended 31st March 2023 (stand alone) Revenue from Operation - -- Other Income 37.96 -- Profit before tax 0.99 0.05 Taxation - -- Tax Adjusted for earlier years 3.54 -- Profit /Loss for the year carried to Balance Sheet 4.54 0.05

• Performance Highlights

The Total Income during the financial year ended 31st March 2024 is Rs. 37.96 compared to Rs. 0.00 in the previous year. The profit for the year for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 is Rs 4.54 compared to loss of Rs. 0.05 in the previous year.

• Dividend and Reserves

Board of Directors of the Company does not recommend any dividend for the year under consideration. No amount is transferred to General reserves for the financial year 2023 - 2024.

• Share Capital Authorized Share Capital:

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company as at 31st March 2024 was Rs. 19,00,00,000 /- (Rupees Nineteen Crores only) divided into 1,90,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Issued & Subscribed Share Capital:

As on the 31st March 2024, the Issued & Subscribed Capital of the Company stands at Rs. 13,92,58,560/- divided into 1,39,25,856 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

2. Change In Nature Of Business, If Any:

During the year under review there is no change in nature of business.

3. Finance & Accounts

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2013(hereinafter referred as "the Act" or "Act") and the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAPP) as applicable in India. The financial statements have been prepared on historical cost basis in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS"). The estimates and judgments relating to the financial statements are made on a prudent basis so as to reflect in a true and fair manner, the form and substance of transactions and reasonably present the Companys state of affairs, profits and cash flows for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

4. Subsidiaries and Associate Company

During the year under review, the company does not have any subsidiary /Joint Venture/ Associate Company.

5. Statement On Annual Evaluation Of Board, Committee And Its Directors

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and provisions of Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Stakeholder Relationship and Nomination & Remuneration Committees. A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgment, safeguarding the interest of the Company and its minority shareholders etc. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of Non-Independent Directors was carried out by Independent Directors. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process

6. Remuneration Policy

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. Remuneration Policy is available on companys website www.indrenewable.com

7. Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted.

Mr. Abhay Gupta retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for reappointment. Appropriate resolution for his re-appointment is being placed for the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuring AGM

8. Meetings of Board of Directors

The Meetings of the Board of Directors are scheduled well in advance and held at the Registered Office of the Company. The notice confirming the meeting and the detailed agenda is sent well in advance to all the Directors.

During the year under report, the Board met 7 (Seven) times on 26.05.2023, 14.06.2023, 05.08.2023,

10.08.2023, 18.10.2023, 26.10.2023 and 04.01.2024.

9. Audit Committee

The Audit Committee consists of two independent directors and the CFO, namely:

1) Mr. Mehul shah - Chairman

2) Mr. Nikhil Kumar shah - Member

3) Mr. Nirmal Shah - Member / CFO

During the year, the Audit Committee met 07 times on 26.05.2023, 14.06.2023, 05.08.2023, 10.08.2023,

18.10.2023, 26.10.2023 and 04.01.2024.

10. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee consists of two independent directors and the CFO, namely:

1) Mr. Mehul shah - Chairman

2) Mr. Nikhil Kumar shah - Member

3) Mr. Nirmal Shah - Member

During the year, the Nomination and Remuneration met Two times on 26.05.2023 and 04.01.2024.

11. Internal Financial Controls:

The Company has adopted the policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of fraud and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

13. Listing of shares on BSE

During the financial year under report, the equity shares issued by the company continue to be listed on BSE.

14. Extract of Annual Return

The extract of Annual Return in Form MGT 9, as required in section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013, as at 31st March 2023, can be accessed by clicking at the following linkwww.indrenewable.com

15. Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy

The Company is committed to the high standards of Corporate Governance and stakeholder responsibility. The Company has established a vigil mechanism to be known as the Whistle Blower Policy for its Directors and employees to report instances of unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct. The aim of the policy is to provide adequate safeguards against victimization of whistle blower who avails of the mechanism and also provide direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, in appropriate or exceptional cases. Accordingly, Whistle Blower Policy has been formulated with a view to provide a mechanism for the Directors and employees of the Company to approach Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. The purpose of this policy is to provide a framework to promote responsible and secure whistle blowing. It protects employees willing to raise concerns about serious irregularities within the Company.

16. Prevention of Insider Trading

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires preclearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Companys shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Board Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code. The Companies Code of Conduct is available on companies Website.

17. Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments by the Company

The Company has not given any Loans or provided Guarantee and Security within the meaning of section 186 of Companies Act, 2013.

18. Significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts against the Company during the year.

19. Material Changes Affecting The Financial Position Of The Company:

There have not been any material changes and commitment affecting the financial position of the Company during the financial year 2023-24.

20. Directors responsibility statement

To the best of knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanation obtained by them, your directors make the following statement in terms of section 134 (3) (c) read with section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 in preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended on March 31, 2024 and state that:

(i) That in preparation of annual accounts for the year ended 31st March 2024 the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

(ii) And applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

(iii) That the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) That the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis

(v) That the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable law and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively

21. Statement On Declaration By Independent Director:

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules and Regulation 16(1) (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and disclosure requirements) Regulation, 2015 with the Stock Exchanges.

22. Statutory auditors

M/s. J D SHAH ASSCIATES having ICAI Firm Registration No. 109601W is appointed as the statutory auditor of the company to hold office from the conclusion of 10th Annual General meeting till the conclusion of 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

23. Cost Audit

The provisions of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules 2014 are not applicable to the companys operations.

24. Secretarial Audit Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under, the Company has appointed M/s. SCP & Co, Practicing Company Secretary, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24 has been annexed to this Report.

25. Internal control system and their adequacy

The Company has an effective internal control system commensurate with its size and scale of its operations. The Audit Committee reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and suggests improvements, wherever required.

26. Environment and safety

The Companys operations do not pose any environmental hazards.

27. Statutory Information

(A) Conservation of energy: Not applicable

(B) Technology Absorption: Not applicable

(C) Foreign exchange earnings and expenses: Not applicable

28. Corporate Social Responsibility

The provisions of Section 135 are not applicable to the Company.

29. Related party transactions

All transactions entered with related parties for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 were on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. Hence provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not attracted and disclosure in Form AOC 2 is not required. All related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors for approval. The related party transactions during the year are disclosed in the Notes to the Accounts at appropriate place.

30. Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013:

The Company has in place a Policy with respect to Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 and has framed a Committee for implementation and periodical review of such policy.

31. In terms of Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation Relating to Corporate Goveranance are not applicable to the company and hence the details are not given.

32. Acknowledgement

Your Directors would like to place on record their sincere appreciation to Shareholders, Bankers, Institutions and Employees for their co-operation and support.

ANNEXURE

IND RENEWABLE ENERGY LIMITED CIN L40102MH2011PLC221715

(A) The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median employees remuneration and other details in terms of 197(12) of the Companies Act 2013 and Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial personnel) Rules 2014.

Sr No Requirements Disclosure 1 The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Not applicable as no remuneration is paid to any of the directors 2 Percentage increase in remuneration of each director and CEO in the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Not applicable 3 The percentage increase of in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year. Not applicable 4 The number of permanent employees on the roll of the Company 1 5 The explanation on the relationship between average increase in remuneration and the Company performance Not applicable as there is one KMP with a fixed salary of Rs. 22,000 per month 6 Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration. Not applicable 7 Comparison of the remuneration of the Key Managerial Personnel against the performance of the Company. Not applicable 8 The key parameters for any variable component of remuneration availed by the directors Not applicable 9 The ratio of the remuneration of the highest paid director to that of the employees who are not directors but receive remuneration in excess of the highest paid director during the year. Not applicable. 10 Variations in the market capitalization of the Company, price earning ratio as the closing date of the current financial year and previous financial year and percentage increase over decrease in the market quotations of the shares of the company in comparison to the rate at which the company came out with the last public offer in case of listed companies, and in case of unlisted companies, the variations in the net worth of the company as at the close of the current financial year and previous financial year. Capitalisation : (Rupees in lakhs) 31/3/24 31/03/2023 3726.68 344.51 Price earning ratio: 31/03/2023 31/03/2022 0 -39.24 11 Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company Yes. The remuneration paid is as per the remuneration policy of the Company

There were no employees who were In receipt of the remuneration which in the aggregate was not less than Rs. 1,02,00,000 per annum or in part of year who were in receipt of remuneration which in aggregate was not less than Rs. 8,50,000 p.m. Hence no details are shown as required under section 197(12) of the Act and the relevant rules made thereunder.

FORM NO. MR-3 SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH 2024

[Pursuant to Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule No. 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014]

To,

The Members,

IND RENEWABLE ENERGY LIMITED

We have conducted the Secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by IND RENEWABLE ENERGY LIMITED (CIN: L40102MH2011PLC221715) (hereinafter called "the Company"). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us with a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of the Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, we hereby report that in our opinion, the Company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 (Audit Period), the Company has, complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed, and other records maintained by the Company for the audit period 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024, and made available to us, according to the provisions of:

(i) The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made thereunder;

(ii) The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (SCRA) and the rules made thereunder;

(iii) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder to the extent of Regulation 55A;

(iv) Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made there under to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings;

(v) The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (SEBI Act): -

(a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011;

(b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015;

(c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018;

(d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021; (Not applicable to the Company during the Audit Period)

(e) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (The Listing Regulations).

(f) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Securitised Debt Instruments and Security Receipts) Regulations, 2008;

(g) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client;

(h) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021; (Not applicable to the Company during the Audit period)

(i) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018; (Not applicable to the Company during the Audit Period)

We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the following:

(i) Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

(ii) The Listing Agreements entered into by the Company with Stock Exchange i.e. National Stock Exchange Limited

During the period under review and as per the explanations and representations made by the management and subject to clarifications given to me, the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc. mentioned above, subject to the following observations.

Observations:

The Company on 14th February 2024 has allotted 10898496 Right Equity Shares at an issue price of Rs.21.00 per Right Equity Shares to the eligible allottees. However, the Company has not filed the return of allotment in form PAS 3 on MCA portal.

We further report that:

We have relied on the compliance certificates issued by its officers and taken on record by the Board of Directors at their meeting(s) for systems and mechanism formed by the Company for compliances under other applicable Acts, Laws and Regulations to the Company. For Income tax laws and compliance with applicable accounting standards we have relied on the Audit report issued by the Statutory Auditors.

The Board of Directors of the Company need to be constituted with a proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors, and Independent Directors. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review will be carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act as per our discussion with the Management of the Company.

Adequate notice is given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings/Committee Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent adequately in advance. Decisions at the Board meeting and Committee Meeting as represented by the management were carried out unanimously.

We further report that as per the explanations given to me and the representations made by the Management and relied upon, there are adequate systems and processes in the company commensurate with the size and operations of the company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations, and guidelines.

We further report that during the period under review, as explained and represented by the management, there was no event / action having major bearing on the companys affairs in pursuance of the above referred laws, rules, regulations, guidelines etc.

"ANNEXURE A"

To,

The Members

IND RENEWABLE ENERGY LIMITED

Our report of even date is to be read along with this letter.

1. Maintenance of Secretarial records is the responsibility of the management of the Company. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these secretarial records based on our audit.

2. We have followed the audit practices and processes as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the contents of the Secretarial records. The verification was done on the test basis to ensure that correct facts are reflected in Secretarial records. We believe that the processes and practices we followed provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

3. We have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of the financial records and books of accounts of the Company.

4. Wherever required, we have obtained the Management representation about compliance of laws, rules and regulations and happenings of events etc.

5. The compliance of provisions of Corporate and other applicable laws, rules, regulations, standards is the responsibility of the management. Our examination was limited to the verification of procedures on a test basis.

6. The Secretarial Audit Report is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor of efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.