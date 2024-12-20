iifl-logo-icon 1
IND Renewable Energy Ltd Board Meeting

13.63
(-0.94%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:49:00 PM

IND Renewable CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting31 Dec 202431 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting24 Dec 202412 Dec 2024
IND Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Fund Raising 2. If required the Board may also consider conducting an extraordinary general meeting/postal ballot process to seek approval of the shareholders for fund raising. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. With reference to our earlier announcement dated 12th December 2024 regarding intimation of the Board Meeting of the Company, this is to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of the Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held on Friday, 20th December 2024 is postponed and rescheduled onMonday, 23rd December 2024 inter alia to consider and approve, inter alia, the following matters: (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2024) IND Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Fund Raising 2. If required, the Board may also consider conducting an extraordinary general meeting/postal ballot process to seek approval of the shareholders for fund raising. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/12/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th December 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 24.12.2024)
Board Meeting27 Nov 202427 Nov 2024
Intimation of Appointment of the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
IND Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (the Results) 2. Note and take on record the Limited Review Report on the Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. IND Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14 th November 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting16 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 6th September 2024
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 6th September 2024
Board Meeting13 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
IND Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of the Board Meeting to consider Unaudited Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 May 20242 May 2024
IND Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of the Board Meeting to be held on May 10 2024 We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, which was scheduled to be held on Friday, May 10, 2024 has been postponed to Monday May 20, 2024, due to unavailability of some of the director of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting Financial Results for the year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 202421 May 2024
Intimation under regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

