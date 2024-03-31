REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS To,

THE MEMBERS IND-SWIFT LIMITED CHANDIGARH

Opinion

We have audited theaccompanyingStandalone Ind AS financial statements of IND-SWIFTLIMITED ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss(including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement for Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year thenended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us,the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013, as amended("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, itsprofit including other comprehensive income,changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind ASFinancial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind ASFinancial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How our audit assessed Key audit matters Evaluation of Uncertain tax Positions • Obtained the details of completed tax assessments and demands as on 31/03/2024 from Management. The company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Refer Notes to accounts No.28 to the Financial statements • We involved our expertise to challenge the managements underlying assumptions in estimating tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. • We have also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions.

Emphasis of Matters

Without qualifying our opinion, we draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the financial statements:

a) Emphasis is drawn upon Note No. 2.3 and Note No. 34 of the accompanying standalone financial statements, during the year, the company has sold its shareholding of 9499720 Equity Shares in M/s Ind-Swift Laboratories Limited (related party) to M/s Essix Biosciences Limited (related party) at Rs. 101.00/- per share recording a profit of Rs. 43.47 Crore.

b) Emphasis is drawn upon Note No. 11.1 of the accompanying standalone financial statements, where M/s Ind-Swift Laboratories Limited (ISLL) (related party) has entered into an agreement with M/s Ind-Swift Limited (ISL) on 3003-2024 for the revival of ISL and offered to become Resolution Sponsor of the company. ISLL has taken over the loan assigned by various banks to EARC by settling the total debts payable by ISL at Rs. 352.60 Crore. The loan of Rs. 815.77 Crore has been taken over by ISLL from ISL and the same is payable by ISL under the agreed terms as Rs. 352.60 Crore as sustainable debt repayable in 9 years (including 15 months moratorium) at the rate of 10% p.a. and balance Rs. 463.17 Crore as unsustainable debt in the form of Zero Coupon Bond (ZCD) to be waived off in case of successful payment of sustainable debt.

c) Emphasis is drawn upon Note No. 11.5 and Note No. 16.1 of the accompanying standalone financial statements, unsecured loan worth Rs. 166.11 Crore and credit balance worth Rs. 112.66 Crore payable to ISLL (related party) as on 18th March 2024 has been transferred to Synthimed Labs Private (SLPL) Limited as per the Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) signed between ISLL and SLPL, where all the right and ownership of the balances payable to ISLL as on 18th March 2024 has been transferred to SLPL as per the terms of Slump Sale deal between ISLL and SLPL.

d) Emphasis is drawn upon Note No. 35(i) and 35(ii) of the accompanying standalone financial statements, the company has sold its Plant & Machinery under the name of Unit -III Baddi to ANG Lifesciences for Rs. 5.44 Crore and Unit IV Baddi to Kuldeep Kaur for Rs. 2.39 Crore.

e) Emphasis is drawn upon Note No. 38 of the accompanying standalone financial statements, which describes that despite assignment of Central Bank of India debt to ARC, the bank has not withdrawn its notice declaring company and its directors as Wilful defaulters. Legal suits have been filed for the withdrawal of the same and the matter is subjudice.

f) Emphasis is drawn upon Note No. 30(ii) of the accompanying standalone financial statements, the company has changed its accounting policy of recognising expenditure on product development. The company has recorded the expenditure on product development as an expense in P&L Account as compared to recognising the expense as intangible assets in the previous years. Due to impracticability of determining the cumulative effect of applying new policy to all the prior period, the company has decided to apply the change prospectively, as per the provision of Ind-AS 8 "Accounting Policy, Change in accounting estimates and errors"

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report 2023-24 but does not include the Standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these StandaloneInd AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internalcontrol.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purpose of our audit;

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement ofCash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015 as amended;

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure -B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the act, as amended.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197(16) read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS inancial statements - Refer Note 28 to the Financial Statements;

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) (i) As per management representation and to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts , no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities , including foreign entities ("Intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in the other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) As per management representation and to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in the other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on procedures followed in the regular course of our audit, nothing has come to our notice that has caused to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement

(e) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

(f) No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

"Annexure-A"

Referred to in Paragraphs under the heading "Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative

details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(a) (B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible Assets.

(b) According to information and explanations given by the management, the Company has a system of physical verification of all its fixed assets over a period of four years. In accordance with this programme, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) There are certain title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements which are not held in the name of the Company. Details are as below:

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company* Building Plot No 781 Industrial Area Phase II Chandigarh 12.00 Lakhs Sharan Kumar No 16.04.1998 The property could not be transferred earlier in the the name of company due to certain legal issues. Now the company is trying to get it transferred in its name after completing the legal formalities. Building Plot No. 42 Industrial area Phase II Chandigarh 18.25 Lakhs Manchanda Industries No 16.08.2000 The property could not be transferred earlier in the the name of company due to certain legal issues. Now the company is trying to get it transferred in its name after completing the legal formalities.

(d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) As per the information and explanation provided to us there are no such proceedings which have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, the inventories, excluding stocks with some of the third parties, were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification. In respect of inventories lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees during any point of time of the year in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

(iii) (a) during the year the company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or rovided security to any other entity:

(A) No such loan or advance and guarantee or security has been given to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates during the year.

(B) No such loan or advance and guarantee or security has been given to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates during the year.

(b) As per information and explanation provided to us,the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. However, the principle and interest due on loan to Swift Fundamental Research & Education Society (SFRE) are not received by the company as stipulated and no interest has been provided on loan to SFRE during the year.

(d) According to the information & explanations given to us, the company has taken reasonable steps to recover the amount from SFRES and such loan is overdue by Rs. 62.89 crores for more than 90 days.

(e) In our opinion and as per explanation provided to us no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties

(f) the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder and the directives issued by The Reserve Bank of India with regards to the deposits accepted from the public .

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government Under sub section (1) of section 148 of the act. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the companies (Cost records and audit) Rules 2014, as amended , prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the act and are of the opinion that, prima facie the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have however not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine their accuracy.

(vii) According to information and explanations given to us in respect of Statutory Dues;

(a) According to the records of the Company as examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess, GST and other material statutory dues applicable to it, with appropriate authorities. We are informed that there are some undisputed statutory dues outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable as at the year end, which are, Provident fund Rs. 107.90 lakhs, Employees State Insurance for Rs. 22.74 lakhs, Excise duty Rs. 43.50 lakhs,

(b) The dues outstanding of income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise ,value added tax and cess on account of any dispute, are as follows:

S. Name of the Statute No. Nature of Dues Period to which the amount pertains Duty Amount (in Rs Lacs) Forum where the dispute is pending 1. Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax Demand 2011-12 43.40 CIT (Appeals), Chandigarh 2. Chandigarh VAT Act Sales Tax Demand 2011-12 6633.62 VAT Tribunal, Chandigarh 3. Chandigarh VAT Act Sales Tax Demand 2015-16 1.39 VAT Tribunal, Chandigarh 4. Central Excise Act 1944 Excise Duty 2013-14 124.81 Commisioner (Appeals), Ludhiana 5. Central Excise Act 1944 Excise Duty 2016-17, 2017-18 88.82 CESTAT, Chandigarh 6. Service Tax Act Service Tax 2014-2015 3.71 CESTAT, Chandigarh 7. Service Tax Act Service Tax 2013-14 6.63 CESTAT, Chandigarh 8. Service Tax Act Service Tax 2011-12 7.23 CESTAT, Chandigarh 9. GST Act (J&K) GST 2017-18 84.88 Jammu High Court, Jammu 10. GST Act (Punjab) GST 2017-18 27.54 DSTC (Appeal)- Mohali 11. ESI Act ESI Demand 2018-23 3.33 Regional Director (Appeals), Aurungabad

(viii) As per information and explanation provided to us no income has been surrendered or disclose during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961),

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, during the year, the Company as not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to a financial institution, bank, or Government.

(b) During the year 2019-20 the Central bank of India (Lender Bank), had declared the Company and its Directors as willful defaulters.

However, on 03.03.2020 the Central Bank of India had assigned its debt to M/s Edelweiss Assets Reconstruction Company (India) Limited (EARC). The Company has also satisfied the ROC Charge in respect of this loan after getting NOC from Edelweiss on 10th July, 2020. The Company has filed the legal suit against the Bank for setting aside the orders, whereby the Directors have been declared as wilful defaulters and the matter is subjudice.

Further, the loan has been settled by M/s Ind-Swift Laboratories Limited (ISLL) on behalf of Ind-Swift Limited and all the rights of the debt payable to EARC has been transferred to ISLL by virtue of agreement signed between ISLL and ISL dated 30-03-2024. (Refer Note No. "b", Emphasis of Matter)

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, during the year the term loans were applied for the purpose for which they were obtained and there is no diversion of funds.

(d) During the year, no short term funds have been raised and utilised for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provided to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provided to us the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies,

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or erm loans. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been oticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) As per information and explanation provided to us no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The company has appropriate internal audit system which commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the Statutory Auditors.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to get registered under Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) and the Group has not any CIC as part of the Group

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year 2023-24.

(xviii) During the year there is no resignation of statutory auditors.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due

(xx) (a) the company does not have any unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act as required nder second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act .

(b) There is no such amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project.

(xxi) There have not been any qualification or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) reports of the companies included in consolidated financial statements.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of Ind-Swift Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

To the Members of Ind-Swift Limited

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ind-SwiftLimited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain o the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.