Summary

Ind-Swift Ltd (ISL) is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical finished dosage. The products manufactured by the company include cephalosporins, quinolones, aminoglycosides, macrolides, chloramphenicol, tetracyclines, sulphonamides, antianaerobics and anti-fungals. The company manufactures various dosage forms, including oral solutions and suspensions; dry syrups and hard gelatin capsules; tablets; dermatologicals comprising creams, ointments, and gels; eye and ear drops; and injectables. The company, through their different divisions, markets formulations focusing on the needs of various therapeutic segments, such as diabetology, cardiovascular, anesthesiology, oncology, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, gynecology, pediatric, ENT, surgery, internal medicine, dermatology, urology, cardiology, and dental specialty.Ind-Swift Ltd was incorporated in the year 1986. In the year 1991, the company set up a manufacturing facility for injectables and eye/ear drops. In the year 1995, they incorporated Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd for initiating a backward integration into the manufacturing of APIs and advanced intermediates.In the year 1997, the company commissioned a multipurpose plant with five independent blocks erected as per US FDA standards, designed by Quara, Switzerland. In addition, they launched a Marketing Division with the name Ind-Swift Health Care.In the year 2000, the company launched Super Specialty

