SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹28.71
Prev. Close₹30
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.4
Day's High₹30
Day's Low₹28.5
52 Week's High₹34.7
52 Week's Low₹14.3
Book Value₹-121.57
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)154.37
P/E2.97
EPS10.14
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.83
10.83
10.83
10.83
Preference Capital
14.2
14.2
14.2
14.2
Reserves
-701.66
-715.53
-731.15
-706
Net Worth
-676.63
-690.5
-706.12
-680.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
356.05
329.52
269.81
263.05
yoy growth (%)
8.05
22.12
2.56
-14.52
Raw materials
-186.52
-186.89
-154.15
-166.02
As % of sales
52.38
56.71
57.13
63.11
Employee costs
-55.79
-52.52
-48.26
-42.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-28.28
-23.06
-25.22
-103.76
Depreciation
-32.7
-33.59
-34.63
-35.73
Tax paid
-0.32
-2.46
-0.75
-0.89
Working capital
-9.72
-14.89
-20.1
-383.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.05
22.12
2.56
-14.52
Op profit growth
77.3
270.66
-109.62
-58.33
EBIT growth
219.15
-130.93
-79.22
-51.62
Net profit growth
55.93
-64.67
-85.14
82.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
502.25
410.96
397.71
270.57
267.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
502.25
410.96
397.71
270.57
267.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
57.99
72.43
24.28
10.16
13.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
G Munjal
Executive Chairman
S R Mehta
Joint Managing Director
V R Mehta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Himanshu Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
N R Munjal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rishav Mehta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Subhash Chander Galhotra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anoop Michra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jagvir Singh Ahluwalia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bhupinder Singh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Subodh Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Prabhat Khurana
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Puneet Khurana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ind-Swift Ltd
Summary
Ind-Swift Ltd (ISL) is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical finished dosage. The products manufactured by the company include cephalosporins, quinolones, aminoglycosides, macrolides, chloramphenicol, tetracyclines, sulphonamides, antianaerobics and anti-fungals. The company manufactures various dosage forms, including oral solutions and suspensions; dry syrups and hard gelatin capsules; tablets; dermatologicals comprising creams, ointments, and gels; eye and ear drops; and injectables. The company, through their different divisions, markets formulations focusing on the needs of various therapeutic segments, such as diabetology, cardiovascular, anesthesiology, oncology, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, gynecology, pediatric, ENT, surgery, internal medicine, dermatology, urology, cardiology, and dental specialty.Ind-Swift Ltd was incorporated in the year 1986. In the year 1991, the company set up a manufacturing facility for injectables and eye/ear drops. In the year 1995, they incorporated Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd for initiating a backward integration into the manufacturing of APIs and advanced intermediates.In the year 1997, the company commissioned a multipurpose plant with five independent blocks erected as per US FDA standards, designed by Quara, Switzerland. In addition, they launched a Marketing Division with the name Ind-Swift Health Care.In the year 2000, the company launched Super Specialty
The Ind-Swift Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹28.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ind-Swift Ltd is ₹154.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ind-Swift Ltd is 2.97 and -0.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ind-Swift Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ind-Swift Ltd is ₹14.3 and ₹34.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ind-Swift Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.45%, 3 Years at 31.15%, 1 Year at 65.75%, 6 Month at 41.51%, 3 Month at 30.32% and 1 Month at 39.66%.
