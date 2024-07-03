iifl-logo-icon 1
Ind-Swift Ltd Share Price

28.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:59:18 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open28.71
  • Day's High30
  • 52 Wk High34.7
  • Prev. Close30
  • Day's Low28.5
  • 52 Wk Low 14.3
  • Turnover (lac)23.4
  • P/E2.97
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-121.57
  • EPS10.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)154.37
  • Div. Yield0
Ind-Swift Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

28.71

Prev. Close

30

Turnover(Lac.)

23.4

Day's High

30

Day's Low

28.5

52 Week's High

34.7

52 Week's Low

14.3

Book Value

-121.57

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

154.37

P/E

2.97

EPS

10.14

Divi. Yield

0

Ind-Swift Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Ind-Swift Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ind-Swift Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.57%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ind-Swift Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.83

10.83

10.83

10.83

Preference Capital

14.2

14.2

14.2

14.2

Reserves

-701.66

-715.53

-731.15

-706

Net Worth

-676.63

-690.5

-706.12

-680.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

356.05

329.52

269.81

263.05

yoy growth (%)

8.05

22.12

2.56

-14.52

Raw materials

-186.52

-186.89

-154.15

-166.02

As % of sales

52.38

56.71

57.13

63.11

Employee costs

-55.79

-52.52

-48.26

-42.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-28.28

-23.06

-25.22

-103.76

Depreciation

-32.7

-33.59

-34.63

-35.73

Tax paid

-0.32

-2.46

-0.75

-0.89

Working capital

-9.72

-14.89

-20.1

-383.71

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.05

22.12

2.56

-14.52

Op profit growth

77.3

270.66

-109.62

-58.33

EBIT growth

219.15

-130.93

-79.22

-51.62

Net profit growth

55.93

-64.67

-85.14

82.18

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

502.25

410.96

397.71

270.57

267.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

502.25

410.96

397.71

270.57

267.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

57.99

72.43

24.28

10.16

13.68

Ind-Swift Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ind-Swift Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

G Munjal

Executive Chairman

S R Mehta

Joint Managing Director

V R Mehta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Himanshu Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

N R Munjal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rishav Mehta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Subhash Chander Galhotra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anoop Michra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jagvir Singh Ahluwalia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bhupinder Singh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Subodh Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Prabhat Khurana

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Puneet Khurana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ind-Swift Ltd

Summary

Summary

Ind-Swift Ltd (ISL) is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical finished dosage. The products manufactured by the company include cephalosporins, quinolones, aminoglycosides, macrolides, chloramphenicol, tetracyclines, sulphonamides, antianaerobics and anti-fungals. The company manufactures various dosage forms, including oral solutions and suspensions; dry syrups and hard gelatin capsules; tablets; dermatologicals comprising creams, ointments, and gels; eye and ear drops; and injectables. The company, through their different divisions, markets formulations focusing on the needs of various therapeutic segments, such as diabetology, cardiovascular, anesthesiology, oncology, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, gynecology, pediatric, ENT, surgery, internal medicine, dermatology, urology, cardiology, and dental specialty.Ind-Swift Ltd was incorporated in the year 1986. In the year 1991, the company set up a manufacturing facility for injectables and eye/ear drops. In the year 1995, they incorporated Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd for initiating a backward integration into the manufacturing of APIs and advanced intermediates.In the year 1997, the company commissioned a multipurpose plant with five independent blocks erected as per US FDA standards, designed by Quara, Switzerland. In addition, they launched a Marketing Division with the name Ind-Swift Health Care.In the year 2000, the company launched Super Specialty
Company FAQs

What is the Ind-Swift Ltd share price today?

The Ind-Swift Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹28.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ind-Swift Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ind-Swift Ltd is ₹154.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ind-Swift Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ind-Swift Ltd is 2.97 and -0.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ind-Swift Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ind-Swift Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ind-Swift Ltd is ₹14.3 and ₹34.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ind-Swift Ltd?

Ind-Swift Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.45%, 3 Years at 31.15%, 1 Year at 65.75%, 6 Month at 41.51%, 3 Month at 30.32% and 1 Month at 39.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ind-Swift Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ind-Swift Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.58 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.42 %

