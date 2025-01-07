Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
356.05
329.52
269.81
263.05
yoy growth (%)
8.05
22.12
2.56
-14.52
Raw materials
-186.52
-186.89
-154.15
-166.02
As % of sales
52.38
56.71
57.13
63.11
Employee costs
-55.79
-52.52
-48.26
-42.38
As % of sales
15.67
15.94
17.89
16.11
Other costs
-72.36
-66.76
-61.09
-120.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.32
20.26
22.64
45.63
Operating profit
41.37
23.33
6.29
-65.4
OPM
11.62
7.08
2.33
-24.86
Depreciation
-32.7
-33.59
-34.63
-35.73
Interest expense
-46.22
-28.68
-7.05
-16.31
Other income
9.27
15.87
10.16
13.68
Profit before tax
-28.28
-23.06
-25.22
-103.76
Taxes
-0.32
-2.46
-0.75
-0.89
Tax rate
1.14
10.66
2.97
0.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-28.6
-25.52
-25.97
-104.66
Exceptional items
-1.2
6.4
-28.15
-259.6
Net profit
-29.81
-19.12
-54.12
-364.26
yoy growth (%)
55.93
-64.67
-85.14
82.18
NPM
-8.37
-5.8
-20.06
-138.47
