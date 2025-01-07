iifl-logo-icon 1
Ind-Swift Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.29
(-0.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:39:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ind-Swift Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

356.05

329.52

269.81

263.05

yoy growth (%)

8.05

22.12

2.56

-14.52

Raw materials

-186.52

-186.89

-154.15

-166.02

As % of sales

52.38

56.71

57.13

63.11

Employee costs

-55.79

-52.52

-48.26

-42.38

As % of sales

15.67

15.94

17.89

16.11

Other costs

-72.36

-66.76

-61.09

-120.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.32

20.26

22.64

45.63

Operating profit

41.37

23.33

6.29

-65.4

OPM

11.62

7.08

2.33

-24.86

Depreciation

-32.7

-33.59

-34.63

-35.73

Interest expense

-46.22

-28.68

-7.05

-16.31

Other income

9.27

15.87

10.16

13.68

Profit before tax

-28.28

-23.06

-25.22

-103.76

Taxes

-0.32

-2.46

-0.75

-0.89

Tax rate

1.14

10.66

2.97

0.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-28.6

-25.52

-25.97

-104.66

Exceptional items

-1.2

6.4

-28.15

-259.6

Net profit

-29.81

-19.12

-54.12

-364.26

yoy growth (%)

55.93

-64.67

-85.14

82.18

NPM

-8.37

-5.8

-20.06

-138.47

