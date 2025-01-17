iifl-logo-icon 1
Ind-Swift Ltd Key Ratios

25.7
(-0.39%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.56

-14.52

Op profit growth

-109.62

-58.33

EBIT growth

-79.22

-51.62

Net profit growth

-86.46

74.49

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.33

-24.86

-50.99

EBIT margin

-6.73

-33.24

-58.74

Net profit margin

-18.69

-141.68

-69.4

RoCE

-4.48

-14.17

RoNW

1.97

21.64

RoA

-3.11

-15.1

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-15.7

-75.4

-49.64

Book value per share

-122.43

-113.63

-48.74

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.45

-0.07

-0.1

P/B

-0.05

-0.04

-0.1

EV/EBIDTA

65.4

-20.68

-7.31

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

2.97

0.86

0.08

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

129.85

339.12

Inventory days

57.15

90.19

Creditor days

-227.19

-187.32

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.57

5.35

9.53

Net debt / equity

-1.56

-1.68

-4.19

Net debt / op. profit

164.78

-15.88

-6.55

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-57.13

-63.11

-71.64

Employee costs

-17.89

-16.11

-13.11

Other costs

-22.64

-45.63

-66.23

