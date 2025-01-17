Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.56
-14.52
Op profit growth
-109.62
-58.33
EBIT growth
-79.22
-51.62
Net profit growth
-86.46
74.49
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.33
-24.86
-50.99
EBIT margin
-6.73
-33.24
-58.74
Net profit margin
-18.69
-141.68
-69.4
RoCE
-4.48
-14.17
RoNW
1.97
21.64
RoA
-3.11
-15.1
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-15.7
-75.4
-49.64
Book value per share
-122.43
-113.63
-48.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.45
-0.07
-0.1
P/B
-0.05
-0.04
-0.1
EV/EBIDTA
65.4
-20.68
-7.31
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
2.97
0.86
0.08
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
129.85
339.12
Inventory days
57.15
90.19
Creditor days
-227.19
-187.32
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.57
5.35
9.53
Net debt / equity
-1.56
-1.68
-4.19
Net debt / op. profit
164.78
-15.88
-6.55
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-57.13
-63.11
-71.64
Employee costs
-17.89
-16.11
-13.11
Other costs
-22.64
-45.63
-66.23
