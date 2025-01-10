iifl-logo-icon 1
Ind-Swift Ltd Balance Sheet

27.95
(-2.44%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:42 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.83

10.83

10.83

10.83

Preference Capital

14.2

14.2

14.2

14.2

Reserves

-701.66

-715.53

-731.15

-706

Net Worth

-676.63

-690.5

-706.12

-680.97

Minority Interest

Debt

999.79

978.41

1,021.46

1,008.34

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

323.16

287.91

315.34

327.37

Fixed Assets

235.29

246.19

244.51

257.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.26

53.73

64.35

70.31

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

23.47

-25.35

-9.71

-28.99

Inventories

64.09

89.35

69.58

62.85

Inventory Days

64.42

Sundry Debtors

152.14

104.58

90.62

107.95

Debtor Days

110.66

Other Current Assets

138.55

142.02

146.52

144.41

Sundry Creditors

-201.89

-234.73

-203.91

-232.02

Creditor Days

237.84

Other Current Liabilities

-129.42

-126.57

-112.52

-112.18

Cash

63.14

13.33

16.18

28.99

Total Assets

323.16

287.9

315.33

327.38

