Ind-Swift Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.83
10.83
10.83
10.83
Preference Capital
14.2
14.2
14.2
14.2
Reserves
-701.66
-715.53
-731.15
-706
Net Worth
-676.63
-690.5
-706.12
-680.97
Minority Interest
Debt
999.79
978.41
1,021.46
1,008.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
323.16
287.91
315.34
327.37
Fixed Assets
235.29
246.19
244.51
257.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.26
53.73
64.35
70.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
23.47
-25.35
-9.71
-28.99
Inventories
64.09
89.35
69.58
62.85
Inventory Days
64.42
Sundry Debtors
152.14
104.58
90.62
107.95
Debtor Days
110.66
Other Current Assets
138.55
142.02
146.52
144.41
Sundry Creditors
-201.89
-234.73
-203.91
-232.02
Creditor Days
237.84
Other Current Liabilities
-129.42
-126.57
-112.52
-112.18
Cash
63.14
13.33
16.18
28.99
Total Assets
323.16
287.9
315.33
327.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.