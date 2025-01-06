Ind-Swift Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-28.28
-23.06
-25.22
-103.76
Depreciation
-32.7
-33.59
-34.63
-35.73
Tax paid
-0.32
-2.46
-0.75
-0.89
Working capital
-9.72
-14.89
-20.1
-383.71
Other operating items
Operating
-71.03
-74
-80.7
-524.1
Capital expenditure
5.92
25.14
-0.04
3.86
Free cash flow
-65.1
-48.86
-80.75
-520.24
Equity raised
-1,400.13
-1,395.02
-1,272.11
-534.76
Investing
46.25
-19.85
0
-1.22
Financing
30.22
22.55
81.16
100.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,388.75
-1,441.19
-1,271.68
-955.31
