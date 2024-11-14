iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ind-Swift Ltd Board Meeting

25.59
(-5.01%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Ind-Swift CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
IND-SWIFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 14.11.2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the Financial results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
IND-SWIFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board meeting dated 13.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting18 May 202418 May 2024
Outcome of Board meeting dated May 18, 2024
Board Meeting14 May 20242 May 2024
IND-SWIFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board meeting dated May 14, 2024. Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30.03.2024.
Board Meeting8 Mar 20248 Mar 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on March 8, 2024 have considered and approved certain modifications in the Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation of Ind-Swift Limited (Transferor Company/the Company) with Ind-Swift Laboratories Limited (Transferee Company) (Scheme) which was originally approved by the Board on September 25, 2023 on a going concern basis, under the provisions of section 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder.
Board Meeting14 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
IND-SWIFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th February 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. The Board Meeting to be held on 13/02/2024 has been revised to 14/02/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/02/2024 has been rescheduled to 14/02/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024) Outcome of board meeting 14.02.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202431 Jan 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31-01-2024

Ind-Swift: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ind-Swift Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.