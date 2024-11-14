Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

IND-SWIFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 14.11.2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the Financial results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

IND-SWIFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board meeting dated 13.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 18 May 2024

Outcome of Board meeting dated May 18, 2024

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 2 May 2024

IND-SWIFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board meeting dated May 14, 2024. Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30.03.2024.

Board Meeting 8 Mar 2024 8 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on March 8, 2024 have considered and approved certain modifications in the Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation of Ind-Swift Limited (Transferor Company/the Company) with Ind-Swift Laboratories Limited (Transferee Company) (Scheme) which was originally approved by the Board on September 25, 2023 on a going concern basis, under the provisions of section 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024

IND-SWIFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th February 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. The Board Meeting to be held on 13/02/2024 has been revised to 14/02/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/02/2024 has been rescheduled to 14/02/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024) Outcome of board meeting 14.02.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 31 Jan 2024