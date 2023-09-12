To convene the 1st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company of FY 2023-24 on Friday, the 6th day of October, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. Book Closure for the purpose of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.09.2023) Withdrawal of Book Closure for the purpose of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2023) Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General meeting of the company held on 06.10.2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/10/2023) Scrutinizers report along with voting result for EGM held on 06.10.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/10/2023)