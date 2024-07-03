Ind-Swift Ltd Summary

Ind-Swift Ltd (ISL) is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical finished dosage. The products manufactured by the company include cephalosporins, quinolones, aminoglycosides, macrolides, chloramphenicol, tetracyclines, sulphonamides, antianaerobics and anti-fungals. The company manufactures various dosage forms, including oral solutions and suspensions; dry syrups and hard gelatin capsules; tablets; dermatologicals comprising creams, ointments, and gels; eye and ear drops; and injectables. The company, through their different divisions, markets formulations focusing on the needs of various therapeutic segments, such as diabetology, cardiovascular, anesthesiology, oncology, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, gynecology, pediatric, ENT, surgery, internal medicine, dermatology, urology, cardiology, and dental specialty.Ind-Swift Ltd was incorporated in the year 1986. In the year 1991, the company set up a manufacturing facility for injectables and eye/ear drops. In the year 1995, they incorporated Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd for initiating a backward integration into the manufacturing of APIs and advanced intermediates.In the year 1997, the company commissioned a multipurpose plant with five independent blocks erected as per US FDA standards, designed by Quara, Switzerland. In addition, they launched a Marketing Division with the name Ind-Swift Health Care.In the year 2000, the company launched Super Specialty Division, which is focusing on Cardiology and Diabetology segments. In the year 2001, they launched Pioglitazone and Candesartan, in which the company is the second to launch this product in India. In addition, they launched Institution/Hospital Division.In the year 2003, the company launched another division by the name Ind-Swift Biosciences. They entered into formulations export to six countries and filed patent in US for Clarithromycin.In the year 2004, the company launched Mukur Division with focus on ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry and ENT. They launched Launched Nitazoxanide, an antidiarrhoeal drug, first time in India after successful clinical trials. In addition, they launched another division by the name Resurgence catering to the Anesthesiology and Oncology segments. The company opened first overseas office in New Jersey, USADuring the year 2004-05, the company launched combination of Nitazoxanide and Ofloxacin, with the brand name Netazox-OF, first time in Asia. They commenced commercial production in their new formulation facility at Jammu, J&K. During the year 2005-06, the company introduced various new product ranges in the domestic market through their nine marketing divisions. The new product launches included the launch of a unique combination of the Quinoline derivative, anti-diarrheal and anti-bacterial drug that was launched for the first time in India after completion of the successful clinical trials. They also launched the new marketing division namely Institutions & Hospitals division to look after the institutional sales. During the year, the company commissioned three new state of the art finished dosages facility at; Samba in Jammu & Kashmir; 100% EOU at Jawaharpur and an internationally benchmarked plant at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.During the year 2006-07, the company developed and launched 65 new products and line extension. They launched their product in Kenya and Senegal. They also launched three new marketing division to focus on marketing of products for personal healthcare, veterinary and manufacturing and marketing of products for international companies.During the year, the company entered into licensing agreements with number of international Pharma companies for out licensing the technology of their patented products, Clarithromycin. They received approval of the Drug Authorities of Uganda and Tanzania, which will pave the way for the supply of their drugs in these countries.During the year 2007-08, the companys manufacturing unit at Parwanoo was upgraded as per WHO standards. The companys Global Business unit at Derabassi got MHRA & TGA approval. The manufacturing unit at Baddi received WHO GMP certification for tablet/SVP/Liquid manufacturing.In August 2007, the company commissioned a manufacturing facility at the same tax exempted zone and green plains of Baddi. This facility is for soft Gelatin Encapsultation with an annual capacity of 36 crore. In December 2007, they launched their new division Diagnozis dealing in medical equipments & devices. The company also launched animal health care, which is absolutely a new concept with outsourced marketing.Company launched a new marketing division NOVA with special focus on ophthalmology, ENT and Dermatology in 2009-10.During 2010-11, the Company launched six divisions viz GENERIC, ONCRIT, MEGASWIFT, GYNOSWIFT, Q-DEN and CARDIA SWIFT. Apart from this, it launched new product range in all the new divisions including monopolistic products. During 2012, the Company diversified into the Dairy Business by launching a new division, which marketed under the brand name All Natural.In 2021, company established a separate OTC division and launched 2 products being, Stevia (natural sweetener) and Hangover.