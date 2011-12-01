iifl-logo-icon 1
Indage Restaurants & Leisure Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

11.2

11.2

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

-13.56

1.15

Net Worth

-2.36

12.35

Minority Interest

Debt

52.96

57.98

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.1

0.1

Total Liabilities

50.7

70.43

Fixed Assets

28.23

33.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

9.11

9.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

13.17

27.61

Inventories

4

6.36

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.03

2.79

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

20.5

28.84

Sundry Creditors

-8.05

-7.24

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.31

-3.14

Cash

0.19

0.41

Total Assets

50.7

70.43

