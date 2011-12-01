Indage Restaurants & Leisure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
11.2
11.2
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
-13.56
1.15
Net Worth
-2.36
12.35
Minority Interest
Debt
52.96
57.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.1
0.1
Total Liabilities
50.7
70.43
Fixed Assets
28.23
33.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.11
9.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
13.17
27.61
Inventories
4
6.36
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.03
2.79
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
20.5
28.84
Sundry Creditors
-8.05
-7.24
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.31
-3.14
Cash
0.19
0.41
Total Assets
50.7
70.43
No Record Found
