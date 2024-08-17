iifl-logo-icon 1
Indage Restaurants & Leisure Ltd Quarterly Results

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2009Sept-2009Jun-2009Mar-2009Dec-2008

Gross Sales

8.09

7.1

6.4

8.67

7.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.09

7.1

6.4

8.67

7.7

Other Operating Income

1

1.14

1.21

-0.46

1.3

Other Income

0

0

0

-1.06

0

Total Income

9.09

8.24

7.61

7.15

9

Total Expenditure

8.52

9.04

8.95

19.25

6.81

PBIDT

0.57

-0.8

-1.34

-12.1

2.19

Interest

1.24

1.17

1.47

1.69

0.71

PBDT

-0.67

-1.97

-2.81

-13.79

1.48

Depreciation

1.58

1.59

1.48

1.56

1.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

-0.13

0.06

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.25

-3.56

-4.29

-15.22

0.13

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.25

-3.56

-4.29

-15.22

0.13

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-7.35

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.25

-3.56

-4.29

-7.87

0.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.2

11.2

11.2

11.2

11.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,21,77,484

1,21,77,484

1,21,77,484

0

1,21,77,484

Public Shareholding (%)

32.63

32.63

32.63

0

32.63

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

55,30,624

55,30,624

43,69,224

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

22

22

17.38

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

14.82

14.82

11.71

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,96,11,692

1,96,11,692

2,07,73,092

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

78

78

82.62

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

52.55

52.55

55.66

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.04

-11.26

-20.93

-139.56

28.44

PBDTM(%)

-8.28

-27.74

-43.9

-159.05

19.22

PATM(%)

-27.81

-50.14

-67.03

-175.54

1.68

