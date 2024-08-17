Indage Restaurants & Leisure Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2009
|Sept-2009
|Jun-2009
|Mar-2009
|Dec-2008
Gross Sales
8.09
7.1
6.4
8.67
7.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.09
7.1
6.4
8.67
7.7
Other Operating Income
1
1.14
1.21
-0.46
1.3
Other Income
0
0
0
-1.06
0
Total Income
9.09
8.24
7.61
7.15
9
Total Expenditure
8.52
9.04
8.95
19.25
6.81
PBIDT
0.57
-0.8
-1.34
-12.1
2.19
Interest
1.24
1.17
1.47
1.69
0.71
PBDT
-0.67
-1.97
-2.81
-13.79
1.48
Depreciation
1.58
1.59
1.48
1.56
1.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
-0.13
0.06
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.25
-3.56
-4.29
-15.22
0.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.25
-3.56
-4.29
-15.22
0.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-7.35
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.25
-3.56
-4.29
-7.87
0.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.2
11.2
11.2
11.2
11.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,21,77,484
1,21,77,484
1,21,77,484
0
1,21,77,484
Public Shareholding (%)
32.63
32.63
32.63
0
32.63
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
55,30,624
55,30,624
43,69,224
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
22
22
17.38
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
14.82
14.82
11.71
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,96,11,692
1,96,11,692
2,07,73,092
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
78
78
82.62
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
52.55
52.55
55.66
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.04
-11.26
-20.93
-139.56
28.44
PBDTM(%)
-8.28
-27.74
-43.9
-159.05
19.22
PATM(%)
-27.81
-50.14
-67.03
-175.54
1.68
