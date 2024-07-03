Indergiri Finance Limited was incorporated on January 27, 1995 and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 3, 1995. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has classified the Company as a Loan Company in the category of Non-Banking Finance Company. The Company is engaged in the financing, investment banking, and money market activities in India. It provide financial solutions & sector specific loans for MSMEs to grow their businesses without worrying about the capital needs. Apart from this, the Company has been promoted by a team of professionals having extensive experience in the field of finance, corporate laws, investment banking and business consulting, business structuring & re-organization.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.