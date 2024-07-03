iifl-logo-icon 1
Indergiri Finance Ltd Company Summary

27.96
(-4.96%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Indergiri Finance Ltd Summary

Indergiri Finance Limited was incorporated on January 27, 1995 and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 3, 1995. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has classified the Company as a Loan Company in the category of Non-Banking Finance Company. The Company is engaged in the financing, investment banking, and money market activities in India. It provide financial solutions & sector specific loans for MSMEs to grow their businesses without worrying about the capital needs. Apart from this, the Company has been promoted by a team of professionals having extensive experience in the field of finance, corporate laws, investment banking and business consulting, business structuring & re-organization.

Invest wise with Expert advice

