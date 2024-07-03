Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹30.95
Prev. Close₹30.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.47
Day's High₹30.95
Day's Low₹29.42
52 Week's High₹71.32
52 Week's Low₹26.81
Book Value₹8.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.89
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.06
5.06
5.06
5.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.73
-0.07
-0.08
0.07
Net Worth
4.33
4.99
4.98
5.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.22
-0.42
-4.45
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Vinod Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Dinesh Babel
Managing Director & CFO
Shanker Wunnava
Executive Director
Mohit Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Roshan Shah
Non Executive Director
Beni Prasad Rauka
Reports by Indergiri Finance Ltd
Summary
Indergiri Finance Limited was incorporated on January 27, 1995 and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 3, 1995. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has classified the Company as a Loan Company in the category of Non-Banking Finance Company. The Company is engaged in the financing, investment banking, and money market activities in India. It provide financial solutions & sector specific loans for MSMEs to grow their businesses without worrying about the capital needs. Apart from this, the Company has been promoted by a team of professionals having extensive experience in the field of finance, corporate laws, investment banking and business consulting, business structuring & re-organization.
The Indergiri Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.42 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indergiri Finance Ltd is ₹14.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indergiri Finance Ltd is 0 and 3.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indergiri Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indergiri Finance Ltd is ₹26.81 and ₹71.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indergiri Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.99%, 3 Years at 113.51%, 1 Year at -47.27%, 6 Month at -43.25%, 3 Month at -24.22% and 1 Month at -0.64%.
