Indergiri Finance Ltd Share Price

29.42
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:18:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30.95
  • Day's High30.95
  • 52 Wk High71.32
  • Prev. Close30.95
  • Day's Low29.42
  • 52 Wk Low 26.81
  • Turnover (lac)0.47
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.25
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.89
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Indergiri Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

30.95

Prev. Close

30.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.47

Day's High

30.95

Day's Low

29.42

52 Week's High

71.32

52 Week's Low

26.81

Book Value

8.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.89

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Indergiri Finance Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

Indergiri Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indergiri Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.11%

Non-Promoter- 39.88%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indergiri Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.06

5.06

5.06

5.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.73

-0.07

-0.08

0.07

Net Worth

4.33

4.99

4.98

5.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.22

-0.42

-4.45

0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Indergiri Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indergiri Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Vinod Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Dinesh Babel

Managing Director & CFO

Shanker Wunnava

Executive Director

Mohit Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Roshan Shah

Non Executive Director

Beni Prasad Rauka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indergiri Finance Ltd

Summary

Indergiri Finance Limited was incorporated on January 27, 1995 and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 3, 1995. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has classified the Company as a Loan Company in the category of Non-Banking Finance Company. The Company is engaged in the financing, investment banking, and money market activities in India. It provide financial solutions & sector specific loans for MSMEs to grow their businesses without worrying about the capital needs. Apart from this, the Company has been promoted by a team of professionals having extensive experience in the field of finance, corporate laws, investment banking and business consulting, business structuring & re-organization.
Company FAQs

What is the Indergiri Finance Ltd share price today?

The Indergiri Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.42 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indergiri Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indergiri Finance Ltd is ₹14.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indergiri Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indergiri Finance Ltd is 0 and 3.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indergiri Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indergiri Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indergiri Finance Ltd is ₹26.81 and ₹71.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indergiri Finance Ltd?

Indergiri Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.99%, 3 Years at 113.51%, 1 Year at -47.27%, 6 Month at -43.25%, 3 Month at -24.22% and 1 Month at -0.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indergiri Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indergiri Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.11 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.89 %

