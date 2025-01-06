TO THE MEMBERS OF INDERGIRI FINANCE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of INDERGIRI FINANCE LIMITED ("the Company”) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Description Auditors Response 1. Allowances for expected credit losses (‘ECL): Principal audit procedures performed: As at 31 March 2024, the carrying value of loan assets carried at amortised cost, aggregated INR 75,508.08 thousand constituting approximately 90% of the Companys total assets. Significant judgement is used in classifying these loan assets and applying appropriate measurement principles. ECL on such loan assets carried at amortised cost is a critical estimate involving greater level We have examined the Companys policies that articulate the objectives of managing each portfolio and their business models. We have also verified the methodology adopted for computation of ECL that addresses adopted policies and procedures and controls for assessing and measuring credit risk on all lending exposures carried at amortised cost. Our audit procedures related to the allowance for ECL included the following, among others: Testing the design and operating effectiveness of the following: of management judgement. As part of our risk assessment, we determined that the ECL on such loan assets has a high degree of estimation uncertainty, with a potential range of reasonable outcomes for the financial statements. The elements • Completeness and accuracy of the EAD and the classification thereof into stages consistent with the definitions applied in accordance with the approved policy including the appropriateness of the qualitative factors to be applied. of estimating ECL which involved increased level of audit focus are the following: the loan assets carried at amortised cost; • Completeness, accuracy and appropriateness of information used in the estimation of the PD and LGD for the different stages depending on the nature of the portfolio. • Basis used for estimating probabilities of default (‘PD), loss given default (‘LGD) and exposure at default (‘EAD) at product level with past trends; • Accuracy of the computation of the ECL estimate including reasonableness of the methodology used to determine macro-economic overlays and adjustments to the output of the ECL. Description Auditors Response • Judgements used in projecting economic scenarios and probability weights applied to reflect future economic conditions. Test of details on a sample basis in respect of the following: • Accuracy and completeness of the input data such as period of default and other related information used in estimating the PD; • The mathematical accuracy of the ECL computation by using the same input data as used by the Company. • Completeness and accuracy of the staging of the loans and the underlying data based on which the ECL estimates have been computed. 2. Compliance and disclosure requirements: Principal audit procedures performed: Compliance and disclosure requirements under the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines and other applicable statutory, regulatory and financial reporting framework. • Assessed the systems and processes laid down by the Company to appropriately ensure compliance and disclosures as per the applicable Ind AS, RBI guidelines and other applicable statutory, regulatory and financial reporting framework. • Designed and performed audit procedures to assess the completeness and correctness of the details disclosed having regard to the assumptions made by the management in relation to the applicability and extent of disclosure requirements. • Relied on internal records of the Company and external confirmations wherever necessary

Other information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for keeping backup on daily basis of such books of account maintained in electronic mode in a server physically located in India.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) The observation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) and j(v).

g) With respect to adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”.

h) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material

either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not proposed, declared or paid any dividend during the year and hence compliance with Section 123 of the Act is not applicable for the year.

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account in which feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is not available.

3. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid

by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

For Sampat & Mehta Chartered Accountants F.R. No. 109031W

Sanjay Rambhia Place: Mumbai Partner Date: 24th May 2024 Membership No.046265

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 9 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company does not have any intangible assets. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (i) (a) (B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) The Company does not have any immovable property accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (i) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Also the company does not have any intangible asset.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami transactions (Prohibition) act, 1988 (45 of 1988 as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The management has verified stock in trade of securities with Demat Statements at reasonable intervals during the period and also at the year end. The Procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. As informed to us no material discrepancies have been noticed upon such verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. (a) The Company is a non-deposit taking, non-systemically important Non-Banking Financial Company principal

business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to it.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans, provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. During the year Company has not made any investments, provided any guarantee as security.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular except stated in the table below. Further, the company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

No. of cases Amount (INR in Thousand) Days past due 47 9,500 1 to 29 days 9 1,404 30 to 59 days 5 228 60 to 90 days

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of the Loans given is as per table below. Further, the company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

Amount in Thousands

No. of cases Principal amount overdue INR Interest overdue INR Total overdue INR Remarks (if any) 1 9.86 5.56 15.42 -

(e) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans the provision of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to it.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, it has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loan which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. According to the information and explanation given to us, during the year, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or given any security to the parties covered under section 185 of Companies Act, 2013.The Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act to the extent applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company being a non-banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India, the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, with regard to the deposits as well as deemed deposits accepted are not applicable to the Company. We are informed that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal on the Company in respect of the aforesaid deposits.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) section 148 of the Act for the business activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the books of account and records as produced and examined by us in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, as at March 31, 2024, there are no dues that have not been deposited on account of dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. The Company has not taken any loan from financial institutions or banks during the year; Accordingly, the provision of clause 3 (ix) (a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records and documents produced before us, during the year the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality as outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under Section 143(12) of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not received whistle-blower complaints, during the year.

xii. As the company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, therefore the provisions of clause 3(xii) (a) to 3(xii) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the company has not entered into any noncash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the

Company has obtained the required registration.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, during the course of audit, the Company (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses in the current financial year of INR 5,506.32 thousand but not in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year due to old age, but no objection or concern has been raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Ind AS financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Sampat & Mehta Chartered Accountants F.R. No. 109031W

Sanjay Rambhia Place: Mumbai Partner Date: 24th May 2024 Membership No.046265

Annexure - ‘B to the Auditors Report

(Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (f) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”))

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of “INDERGIRI FINANCE LIMITED” (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Sampat & Mehta Chartered Accountants F.R. No. 109031W