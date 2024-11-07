Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

INDERGIRI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the meeting of the board of directors of Indergiri Finance Limited under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and amendments thereto. Board of Directors of the Company approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Result approved by Board of Director, Board Meeting held on 07.11.2024 of Q.IIFY2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

INDERGIRI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting for approval of unaudited Financial result of Q.I FY2025 as on 30.06.2024. outcome of Board Meeting held on 26.07.2024 for result approval of Unaudited Quarterly Result of Q.I FY2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 15 May 2024

INDERGIRI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the meeting of the board of directors Meeting for Consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024