Indergiri Finance Ltd Board Meeting

27.96
(-4.96%)
Jan 13, 2025

Indergiri Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
INDERGIRI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the meeting of the board of directors of Indergiri Finance Limited under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and amendments thereto. Board of Directors of the Company approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Result approved by Board of Director, Board Meeting held on 07.11.2024 of Q.IIFY2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
INDERGIRI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting for approval of unaudited Financial result of Q.I FY2025 as on 30.06.2024. outcome of Board Meeting held on 26.07.2024 for result approval of Unaudited Quarterly Result of Q.I FY2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202415 May 2024
INDERGIRI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the meeting of the board of directors Meeting for Consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
INDERGIRI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting held on 14.02.2024 for approval of unaudited Quarterly Result of 3rd Quarter and Nine month of FY 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

