Indergiri Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.06
5.06
5.06
5.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.73
-0.07
-0.08
0.07
Net Worth
4.33
4.99
4.98
5.13
Minority Interest
Debt
3.72
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.07
4.99
4.98
5.13
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.62
0.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.04
Networking Capital
0.08
-0.13
0.12
0.16
Inventories
0
0
0.16
0.16
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.37
0.13
0.13
0.17
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.29
-0.26
-0.17
-0.17
Cash
0.42
0.76
0.46
0.15
Total Assets
0.52
0.65
1.21
0.98
