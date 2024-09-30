Annual General Meeting Corporate Action for Fixes Book Closure for 30th AGM on 30.09.2024 at 12 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2024) We would like to inform that the Revised Book Closure date for Annual General Meeting of the Company is as per details given below: Book Closure Period is from 24th September 2024 to 30th September 2024 (both days Inclusive) for the AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024)