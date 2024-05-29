To the Members of India Finsec Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of India Finsec Limited(‘the company") which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity, and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,

20 13 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian

Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian

Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Auditors response 1Loans and advances: -. Our audit procedure inter- alia includes the following: - Loans are to be disclosed at AmortisedCost using Effective Interest Method prescribed under Ind AS 109 on ‘Financial Instruments. 1. We evaluated the control environment including authorization, sanctioning and disbursement of significant loans advanced during the year. We focused on the conditions of disbursement and appropriateness of sanctioning process of the loan granted by the Company. 2. We evaluated the control environment of levying the processing fees on significant loans advanced by the company and is treatment in the books of accounts in accordance with Ind AS 109. 3.We have obtained external confirmations from third parties in respect of transactions and closing balance for significant loans advanced by the company. 4.We tested all material entries recorded in connection with the loan advance and interest thereon to determine whether the accounting was appropriate.

2. Compliance of RBI directions and circulars: Our audit procedure inter- alia includes the following: - The recent RBI regulations increased the responsibility of auditors of NBFCs. We have reviewed the conditions for prudential norms prescribed by the RBI including: As Company is an NBFC, it is the responsibility of Company to duly follow the directions and circulars. a) Hold impairment allowance as required by IND AS in parallel with existing prudential norms on IRACP on loan advanced. We focused on the requisite compliance and disclosure as per the requirements in the norms. b) Transfer of 20% profit to reserve maintain under section 45-IC of the RBI Act. c) Holding of at least 50% of the financial assets and 50% of the financial income respectively. d) To comply with the Net owned fund requirement of Rs 5 Crores by March 2025 vide Notification no DOR.CRE.060.CGM 2022

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report

Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We are also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The standalone Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Change in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in

"Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

The Company has not paid any remuneration to its Managing Director.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (i) the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) the management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, that Company had recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 for the financial year ended March 31,2024 is as follows:

? Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

? As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Ajay Rattan & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.012063N

CA. Varun Garg Place: New Delhi Partner Dated: 29/05/2024 Membership No. 523588 UDIN:24523588BKGYWM6409

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

We report that:

1) Property Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets

a) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment. b) The company does not have any intangible assets. c) These Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancy were found during the inspection. d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has no immovable property as on balance sheet date. e) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. f) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2) Inventories

a) The company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause (ii) paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable. b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits on the basis of security of current assets.

3) Investments, Guarantee/Security, Loan and Advance

a) The principal business of the company is to give loans, thus clause (iii)(a) to Paragraph 3 is not applicable to the company. b) The company has invested surplus funds in debentures and these investments are not prejudicial to the interest of the company. c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans given by the company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are generally regular; d) The company does not have any amount overdue for more than ninety days. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. e) The principal business of the company is to give loans, thus clause(iii)(e) is not applicable to the company. f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to the promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

4) Compliance of Provisions of Section 185 and 186.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not given loans, investments, guarantees, and securities covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

5) Public Deposits

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted public deposits and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the rules framed there under are not applicable to the company. No order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or RBI or any court or any other tribunal.

6) Cost Records

According to the information and explanation given to us, the government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the services of the company.

7) Statutory Dues

a) In our opinion the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and services tax and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are disputed amounts payable in respect of income tax as on March 31, 2024for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

8) Unrecorded Income

Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and the explanations given by the management, there are no transactions not recorded in the books of accounts which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9) Repayment Of Dues

Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to information and explanations given to us: a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year of audit; b) The company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. c) The term loan taken by the company were applied for the purpose for which they were obtained. d) the company has not raised funds on short term basis, thus reporting under this clause in not required and not commented upon; e) The company has not taken anyfunds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures. f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary company. The company does not hold any securities in any associates or joint venture.

10) Application Of Money Raised by Public Issue and Preferential Allotment

a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year.

11) Fraud

Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management: a) No fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the year. b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c) No whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the company.

12) Nidhi Company

In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

13) Transaction With Related Parties

In our opinion, all the transactions with related parties are in accordance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013.Details have been properly disclosed in Ind AS financial statements as required by applicable accounting standards.

14) Internal Audit System

a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor.

15) Non-Cash Transaction with Director

Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

16) Registration With RBI

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is a Non-Banking Financial Company and registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. b) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has conducted Non- Banking Financial activities with a valid certificate as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India; d) The Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group.

17) Cash Losses

The company has not incurred cash loss in the Current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) Considerations Of Issues Raised by Outgoing Auditor

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor. Accordingly, clause (xviii) of Para 3 of the order is not applicable.

19) Existence Of Material Uncertainty as To Company Ability to Meet Its Liabilities

As per our opinion, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Ind AS financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, there is no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date

20) Transfer Of Unspent CSR Amount

According to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) specified under section 135 read with schedule VII of Companies Act are not applicable upon the company.

21) Qualifications Or Adverse Remarks in Caro Reports of Group Companies

This clause shall be dealt with in the consolidated auditors report.

For Ajay Rattan & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.012063N

CA. Varun Garg Place: New Delhi Partner Dated: 29/05/2024 Membership No. 523588 UDIN: 24523588BKGYWM6409

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Ind AS

Financial Statements of India Finsec Limited the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of India Finsec Limited("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on, "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)".

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on, "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

For Ajay Rattan & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.012063N