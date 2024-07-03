SectorFinance
Open₹154.6
Prev. Close₹154.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹154.6
Day's Low₹154.6
52 Week's High₹198.95
52 Week's Low₹70.07
Book Value₹18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)385.6
P/E0
EPS0.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.94
24.94
24.94
24.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.73
19.71
19.58
19.56
Net Worth
44.67
44.65
44.52
44.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.43
-5.97
4.05
-36.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
63.27
44.59
23.46
15.35
16.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
63.27
44.59
23.46
15.35
16.21
Other Operating Income
0.42
0.59
0.4
2.86
1.88
Other Income
0.44
1.25
0.47
0.05
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Gopal Bansal
Non Executive Director
Mukesh Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Purva Mangal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Himanshi Kashyap
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amit Kumar Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Devi Dass Agarwal
Summary
India Finsec Limited, formerly known as Dynasore Leasing And Holdings Private Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 10th August 1994. The status of Company was changed to Public Limited Company and Company name changed to Dynasore Leasing And Holdings Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from Dynasore Leasing And Holdings Limited to India Finsec Limited in 2016. The Company has its Equity Shares listed in BSE Limited. The Company is registered Non-Banking Financial Company with the Reserve Bank of India and is mainly engaged in the business of Financing, Inter Corporate Deposits, Personal Loans, IPO Funding, funding against shares and securities and Loans Against Property (LAP) to the individuals and Body Corporate. It has been able to achieve substantial market share, steady price for its products by taking up newer challenges.
The India Finsec Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹154.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Finsec Ltd is ₹385.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of India Finsec Ltd is 0 and 8.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Finsec Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Finsec Ltd is ₹70.07 and ₹198.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
India Finsec Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.06%, 3 Years at 68.27%, 1 Year at 96.94%, 6 Month at 18.92%, 3 Month at 6.99% and 1 Month at 6.62%.
