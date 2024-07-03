Summary

India Finsec Limited, formerly known as Dynasore Leasing And Holdings Private Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 10th August 1994. The status of Company was changed to Public Limited Company and Company name changed to Dynasore Leasing And Holdings Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from Dynasore Leasing And Holdings Limited to India Finsec Limited in 2016. The Company has its Equity Shares listed in BSE Limited. The Company is registered Non-Banking Financial Company with the Reserve Bank of India and is mainly engaged in the business of Financing, Inter Corporate Deposits, Personal Loans, IPO Funding, funding against shares and securities and Loans Against Property (LAP) to the individuals and Body Corporate. It has been able to achieve substantial market share, steady price for its products by taking up newer challenges.

