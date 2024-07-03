iifl-logo-icon 1
India Finsec Ltd Share Price

154.6
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:31:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open154.6
  • Day's High154.6
  • 52 Wk High198.95
  • Prev. Close154.6
  • Day's Low154.6
  • 52 Wk Low 70.07
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18
  • EPS0.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)385.6
  • Div. Yield0
India Finsec Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

154.6

Prev. Close

154.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

154.6

Day's Low

154.6

52 Week's High

198.95

52 Week's Low

70.07

Book Value

18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

385.6

P/E

0

EPS

0.15

Divi. Yield

0

India Finsec Ltd Corporate Action

19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

India Finsec Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

India Finsec Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:57 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.46%

Non-Promoter- 39.53%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

India Finsec Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.94

24.94

24.94

24.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.73

19.71

19.58

19.56

Net Worth

44.67

44.65

44.52

44.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.43

-5.97

4.05

-36.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

63.27

44.59

23.46

15.35

16.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

63.27

44.59

23.46

15.35

16.21

Other Operating Income

0.42

0.59

0.4

2.86

1.88

Other Income

0.44

1.25

0.47

0.05

0.02

India Finsec Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT India Finsec Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Gopal Bansal

Non Executive Director

Mukesh Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Purva Mangal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Himanshi Kashyap

Independent Non Exe. Director

Amit Kumar Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Devi Dass Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by India Finsec Ltd

Summary

India Finsec Limited, formerly known as Dynasore Leasing And Holdings Private Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 10th August 1994. The status of Company was changed to Public Limited Company and Company name changed to Dynasore Leasing And Holdings Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from Dynasore Leasing And Holdings Limited to India Finsec Limited in 2016. The Company has its Equity Shares listed in BSE Limited. The Company is registered Non-Banking Financial Company with the Reserve Bank of India and is mainly engaged in the business of Financing, Inter Corporate Deposits, Personal Loans, IPO Funding, funding against shares and securities and Loans Against Property (LAP) to the individuals and Body Corporate. It has been able to achieve substantial market share, steady price for its products by taking up newer challenges.
Company FAQs

What is the India Finsec Ltd share price today?

The India Finsec Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹154.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of India Finsec Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Finsec Ltd is ₹385.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of India Finsec Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of India Finsec Ltd is 0 and 8.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of India Finsec Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Finsec Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Finsec Ltd is ₹70.07 and ₹198.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of India Finsec Ltd?

India Finsec Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.06%, 3 Years at 68.27%, 1 Year at 96.94%, 6 Month at 18.92%, 3 Month at 6.99% and 1 Month at 6.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of India Finsec Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of India Finsec Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.47 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.53 %

