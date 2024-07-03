India Finsec Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
46.68
30.15
13.71
12.8
12.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
46.68
30.15
13.71
12.8
12.55
Other Operating Income
0.31
1.41
2.25
0.05
0
Other Income
0.4
0.35
0.19
0.1
0.47
Total Income
47.39
31.91
16.15
12.95
13.02
Total Expenditure
16.17
26.39
7.61
5.37
7.5
PBIDT
31.22
5.52
8.54
7.58
5.52
Interest
17.6
-0.24
3.51
3.48
3.2
PBDT
13.62
5.76
5.03
4.1
2.32
Depreciation
1.54
1.86
0.54
0.26
0.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.17
0.98
1.16
1.12
0.59
Deferred Tax
0.05
-0.63
0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
8.86
3.55
3.32
2.72
1.54
Minority Interest After NP
3.2
1.18
1.1
0.62
0.32
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.66
2.37
2.22
2.1
1.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.66
2.37
2.22
2.1
1.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.55
1.42
1.33
1.09
0.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
24.94
24.94
24.94
24.94
24.94
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
66.88
18.3
62.29
59.21
43.98
PBDTM(%)
29.17
19.1
36.68
32.03
18.48
PATM(%)
18.98
11.77
24.21
21.25
12.27
