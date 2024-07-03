iifl-logo-icon 1
India Finsec Ltd Nine Monthly Results

149.95
(0.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

46.68

30.15

13.71

12.8

12.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

46.68

30.15

13.71

12.8

12.55

Other Operating Income

0.31

1.41

2.25

0.05

0

Other Income

0.4

0.35

0.19

0.1

0.47

Total Income

47.39

31.91

16.15

12.95

13.02

Total Expenditure

16.17

26.39

7.61

5.37

7.5

PBIDT

31.22

5.52

8.54

7.58

5.52

Interest

17.6

-0.24

3.51

3.48

3.2

PBDT

13.62

5.76

5.03

4.1

2.32

Depreciation

1.54

1.86

0.54

0.26

0.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.17

0.98

1.16

1.12

0.59

Deferred Tax

0.05

-0.63

0.01

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

8.86

3.55

3.32

2.72

1.54

Minority Interest After NP

3.2

1.18

1.1

0.62

0.32

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.66

2.37

2.22

2.1

1.23

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.66

2.37

2.22

2.1

1.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.55

1.42

1.33

1.09

0.62

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

24.94

24.94

24.94

24.94

24.94

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

66.88

18.3

62.29

59.21

43.98

PBDTM(%)

29.17

19.1

36.68

32.03

18.48

PATM(%)

18.98

11.77

24.21

21.25

12.27

