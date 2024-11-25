INDIA FINSEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to raise funds and other matters INDIA FINSEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve as mentioned in the previous intimation. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) INDIA FINSEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve as mentioned in the previous intimation. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/11/2024) INDIA FINSEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve as per pdf attached With reference to our original intimation dated November 19th, 2024 and latest intimation dated November 25th, 2024 under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding Board Meeting to be held on Monday, 02nd December, 2024 for approval of raising funds and other ancillary matters. This is to inform you that due to non-availability of Directors, the said Board Meeting has been postponed and rescheduled to be held on Monday, 09th December, 2024 at 05:00 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024) INDIA FINSEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve as per pdf attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024) Board Outcome for issuance of Warrants and other matters (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.12.2024)