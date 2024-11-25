iifl-logo-icon 1
India Finsec Ltd Board Meeting

India Finsec CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Dec 202419 Nov 2024
INDIA FINSEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to raise funds and other matters INDIA FINSEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve as mentioned in the previous intimation. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) INDIA FINSEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve as mentioned in the previous intimation. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/11/2024) INDIA FINSEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve as per pdf attached With reference to our original intimation dated November 19th, 2024 and latest intimation dated November 25th, 2024 under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding Board Meeting to be held on Monday, 02nd December, 2024 for approval of raising funds and other ancillary matters. This is to inform you that due to non-availability of Directors, the said Board Meeting has been postponed and rescheduled to be held on Monday, 09th December, 2024 at 05:00 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024) INDIA FINSEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve as per pdf attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024) Board Outcome for issuance of Warrants and other matters (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.12.2024)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
INDIA FINSEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited results as at 30.09.2024 conversion of NBFC type and others. Outcome of Board Meeting_11.11.2024 as per pdf attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Sep 202410 Sep 2024
Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Board Meeting28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 28, 2024
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
INDIA FINSEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2024. Submission of Financial Results of Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
INDIA FINSEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting4 May 20244 May 2024
Intimation for issuance of Corporate Guarantee
Board Meeting13 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
INDIA FINSEC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. Unaudited Financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

India Finsec: Related News

No Record Found

