To, The Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the Companys 30th Annual Report on the business & operations of the Company and Audited Statement of Accounts Statements (Standalone&Consolidated)for the year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon.

COMPANY BACKGROUND

India Finsec Limited ("the Company") is a RBI registered Non-Banking Financial Company ("NBFC"). The registered office of the Company is situated at D-16, First Floor, Above ICICI Bank, Prashant Vihar, Sector-14, Rohini, Delhi-110085. The Company was incorporated on August 10, 1994. The Company has its Equity Shares listed at BSE Limited.

FINANCIAL PERFOMANCE

Particulars Financial year ended (Rs. In ‘000) Standalone Consolidated March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Total Income 4,116.80 6,804.29 6,41,370.79 4,64,254.88 Total Expenditure 3,836.56 5,284.13 4,80,590.36 4,00,235.12 Profit/(Loss) before tax 280.23 1,520.16 1,60,780.44 64,019.76 Profit/(Loss) after tax 200.94 1,296.43 1,21,714.16 46,038.69 Paid- up Share Capital 249,417.15 249,417.15 2,49,417.15 249,417.15

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW

The Company is engaged in the business of financing, Inter Corporate Deposits, Personal Loans, funding against shares and securities and Long against Property (LAP) to the individuals and Body Corporate.

During the financial year 2023-24, total revenue on standalone basis has been decreased to Rs. 41,16,800/- as against Rs. 68,04,288/- in the previous year registering a decline of 39.49%. However, the group registered a Profit of Rs. 2,00,940/- in currentyear as against a net profit of Rs. 12,96,427/- in the previous year.

On a consolidated basis, the group achieved revenue of Rs. 64,13,70,790/- as against Rs. 46,42,54,880/- during the previous year, registering a growth of 38.15%. The Profit after Tax for the current year is Rs.1,21,714.16/-as against the previous year profit of Rs. 4,60,38,706/-.

Your Company has been able to achieve substantial market share, steady price for its products by taking up newer challenges.

DIVIDEND

During the year under review the Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend on equity shares of the Company.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

In terms of Section 45-IC of the RBI Act 1934, the Company registered as NBFC with RBI is required to transfer at least 20% of its Profit after tax to a Reserve Fund before dividend is declared. As at the year end, an amount of Rs. 40,190/- has transferred to the Reserve Fund.

CHANGES IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

The Company is engaged in the business of Financing, Inter Corporate Deposits, advancing personal loans, funding of IPO, funding against shares and securities, loan against properties to individuals & companies etc. However,there has been no change in the nature of business during the year under review by the Company.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There is no material change which may affect the financial position of the Company between the end of financial year and up to the date of this report.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and the reviews performed by management and the relevant board committees, including the audit committee, the board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during the financial year 2023-24.The details in respect of internal financial control and their adequacy are included in the Management Discussion & Analysis, which forms part of this report.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the company has not accepted any deposit under Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 1975.

AUDITORS

STATUTORY AUDITOR

The term of office of M/s V.N. Purohit& Co., as Statutory Auditors of the Company wasexpiredat the previous AGM of the Company held on 30th September, 2022.

The members of the Company at their 28th Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2022, approved the appointment of M/s. Ajay Rattan & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration

Number: 012063N) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of the 28th Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 33rdAnnual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2027.

Auditors Report

The Auditors Report for Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024 is unmodified i.e. does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remarks. All Observations made in the Independent Auditors Report and Notes forming part of the Financial Statements are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments and also, there is no incident of fraud requiring reporting by the auditors under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year. The Auditors report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act, the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 24A of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company had appointed Mrs. Sarita Singh, Proprietor of M/s Sarita Singh &Associates, (Membership No.: A55937; Certificate of Practice No.: 24682) to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for FY 2023-24.

Further, in terms of the provisions of the Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated February

8, 2019 issued by SEBI, Mrs. Sarita Singh issued the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report, confirming compliance by the Company of the applicable SEBI Regulations and circulars / guidelines issued thereunder.

The Secretarial Audit Report isappended as Annexure- I to this Report.

Secretarial Audit Report of Subsidiary Company

The Secretarial Audit Report of M/s IFL Housing Finance Limited, subsidiary of India Finsec Limited, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. A copy of Secretarial Audit Report as provided by Company Secretary in Practice has been annexed with the Report. (Annexure-II)

INTERNAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to provisions of Section 138 read with rules made there under, the Board has appointed M/s Himanshu Sunil & Associates, Chartered Accountants, as an Internal Auditor of the Company, to check the internal controls and functioning of the activities of the Company and also recommends way of improvement. They have provided Internal Audit Report of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Internal audit is carried out quarterly basis and the report is placed in the Audit Committee Meeting and Board Meeting for their consideration and direction. The Report does not contain any qualification, observation, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records, for any of the products of the Company, under section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014.

SHARE CAPITAL

As on 31st March, 2024, the Authorised share capital of the Company was Rs. 30,00,00,000 and the paid up equity share capital was Rs. 24,94,17,150/-. During the year under review:

A. ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES WITH DIFFERENTIAL RIGHTS

The Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights so no disclosure is required as per Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014.

B. ISSUE OF SWEAT EQUITY SHARES

The Company has not issued sweat equity shares, so no disclosure is required as per Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules 2014.

C. ISSUE OF EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTIONS

The Company has not issued employee stock options, so no disclosure is required as per Rule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules 2014.

D. PROVISION OF MONEY BY COMPANY FOR PURCHASE OF ITS OWN

SHARE BY EMPLOYEES OR BY TRUSTEE FOR THE BENEFIT OF EMPLOYEES

The Company has not made any provision for purchase of its own share by employees or by trustee for the benefit of employees so no disclosure is required as per Rule 16(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules 2014.

E. ISSUE OF SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS

The Company has not issued any share on preferential basis during the year.

LISTING FEES

The Company has paid the Annual Listing Fees to the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) for the financial year 2023-24.

EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN

The extract of Annual Return in Form MGT-9 as required under Section 92(3) and section 134(3)(a) of the Act and as prescribed in Rule12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, is enclosed as Annexure III to this Report.

The Annual Return in Form MGT-7 as required under Section 92(3) of the Act shall be hosted on the website of the Company viz.www.indiafinsec.in.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange and outgo are as follows:

A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

Company is not engaged in any manufacturing or processing activity, as such particulars required to be given in terms of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, regarding conservation of energy are not applicable.

B. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

Company is not engaged in any manufacturing or processing activity, as such particulars required to be given in terms of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, regarding Technology absorption are not applicable.

C. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

There has been no expenditure and/or earning in foreign exchange.

POLICIES

There has been no change in the following policies during the financial year 2023-24:

? Policy on Preservation of Documents and Archives Management as per Regulation 9 and 30(8) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. ? Policy for Disclosure of events/ information and Determination of materiality as per Regulation 30(4)(ii) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. ? Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transactions as per Regulation 23(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. ? Risk Management Policy ? Policy for determining‘material subsidiaries as per Regulation 16(1)(c) of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Such Policies are available on the website of the Company i.e. https://www.indiafinsec.in/investors-info/.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED

During the financial year 2023-24, no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SECTION 143(12), OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT.

The Statutory Auditors have not reported any incident of fraud to the Board of Directors of the Company.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION / ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

Neither any application was made nor any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the financial year.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

As Company has not done any one time settlement during the year under review hence no disclosure is required.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the company as company is not falling in the criteria of the CSR as mentioned in Section 135 read with respective rules of the Companies Act, 2013.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Board of the Company was duly constituted in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. As on March 31, 2024, the Board of Directors consists of the following members:

S. No. Name of Director Designation DIN Date of Appointment 1 Mr. Gopal Bansal Managing Director 01246420 20.04.2012 2 Mr. Mukesh Sharma Director 00274217 18.12.2006 3 Mr. Amit Kumar Agarwal Independent Director 08768575 06.07.2020 4 Ms. Purva Mangal Independent Director 02816099 30.09.2019 5 Mr. Devi Dass Agarwal Independent Director 09152596 01.07.2021 6 Ms. HimanshiKashyap Independent Director 07681277 24.08.2020

A. DIRECTORS

During the financial year 2023-24, Mr. Gopal Bansal (DIN: 01246420), Executive Director was liable to retire by rotation and being eligible had offered himself, for re-appointment before the shareholders at 30th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company. The shareholders confirmed his re-appointment at the 30th AGM of the Company.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) Mr. Mukesh Sharma (DIN: 00274217) Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing AGM and being eligible to offers himself for reappointment.

B. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

There is no appointment, resignation or any other changes in the position of the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

C. COMPANY SECRETARY & COMPLIANCE OFFICER

There is change in Company Secretary & Compliance Officer during the year under review. Mr. Vijay Kumar Dwivedihas resigned from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 11thOctober, 2023 and Ms. Varsha Bharti appointed as Company Secretary (KMP) w.e.f. 12th October, 2023.

DECLARATION BY THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All Independent Directors have submitted the declaration of independence, pursuant to the provisions of Section 149(7) of the Act and Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, stating that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulations 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact his/her ability to discharge his/ her duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME

The Company has familiarized the Independent Directors with the Company, their roles, responsibilities in the Company, nature of industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company, etc. The details relating to the familiarization programme are available on the website of the Company at www.indiafinsec.com.

FIT AND PROPER CRITERIA & CODE OF CONDUCT

All the Directors meet the fit and proper criteria stipulated by RBI. All the Directors and Senior Management of the Company have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

The Board of Directors has carried out the Annual Performance Evaluation of its own, Committees of Board of Directors and Individual Directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board, after seeking inputs from all Directors on the basis of the criteria such as Board composition and structures, effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning etc. The performance of the Committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the Committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of Committees, effectiveness of Committee meetings etc. The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual Directors on the basis of the criteria such as contribution of the Individual Director to the Board and Committee meetings. Also in a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of Non-Independent Directors, Board as a whole and the Chairman were evaluated, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors. Performance evaluation of Independent Directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the Independent Director being evaluated.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Board of Directors duly met 11 (Eleven)timesduring the year, in respect of which notices were given and the proceedings were recorded and signed. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the period prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013.The details of Board meetings and the attendance of Directors in such meetings are given in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report.

COMMITTEES AND THEIR MEETINGS

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Company has an Audit Committee comprising Mr. Amit Kumar Agarwal (Independent Director), Ms. Purva Mangal (Independent Director), Mr. Gopal Bansal (Managing Director) and Mr. Vijay Kumar Dwivedi(Secretary of the Audit Committee as on March 31, 2024.The terms of reference of the Audit Committee inter-alia include overseeing financial reporting process, reviewing the financial statements and recommending appointment of Auditors. All the recommendations made by Audit Committee were accepted.The details of the Audit Committee and the attendance of its members are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

During the year 5 (Five) Audit Committee Meetings were held for the Financial Year 2023-24.

DETAILS OF ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY FOR DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES

The Company has a well framed vigil mechanism/whistle blower policy for its directors and employees. The company believes on the honesty, integrity, ethics, transparency and good conduct for its professional environment and provides such kind of environment to its employees and directors and always encourages its team to follow such standards in their activities. The directors, employees and other team members are free to report on the issues which require genuine concern. An Audit Committee of the Board of directors has the responsibility to review the functioning of vigil mechanism and the same has been performed by the committee periodically.

This policy is explained in corporate governance report and also posted on the website on http://www.indiafinsec.in/corporate-governance/under Corporate Governance section.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Company has a Nomination & Remuneration Committee of Directors in compliance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Committees scope of work includes nominate the directors as per their qualifications, experience and positive attributes, deciding on remuneration and policy matters related to remunerations of Directors and laying guidelines for remuneration package or compensation.

The Committee as on March 31, 2024 comprises of Mr. Amit Kumar Agarwal (Independent Director), Ms. Purva Mangal (Independent Director) and Mr. Mukesh Sharma (Non-ExecutiveDirector).The details of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the attendance of its members are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

During the year 1 (One) Nomination and Remuneration Meeting was held for the Financial Year 2023-24.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The policy of the Company on Directors Appointment and Remuneration, including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under Sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 is placed on the website of the Company i.e. www.indiafinsec.in and the details of Nomination and Remuneration Policy are covered in the Corporate Governance Report. It is hereby affirmed that the remuneration paid is as per Remuneration Policy of the Company. The Nomination & Remuneration Policy is attached with this report as an Annexure IV.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Company has a Stakeholder Relationship Committee of directors to look into the redressal of complaints of investors such as transfer or credit of shares, non-receipt of dividend/notices/annual reports, etc.

The Committee as on March 31, 2024 comprises of Mr. Amit Kumar Agarwal (Independent Director), Ms. Purva Mangal (Independent Director) and Mr. Gopal Bansal (Managing Director).The details of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee and the attendance of its members are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

During the year 4(Four) Stakeholders Relationship Committee Meetings were held for the Financial Year 2023-24.

RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

The Board of Directors has constituted a Risk Management Committee to minimize or mitigate the risk involved in the business activities of the Company.

The Committee as on March 31, 2024 comprises of Mr. Amit Kumar Agarwal (Independent Director), Ms. Purva Mangal (Independent Director) and Mr. Gopal Bansal (Managing Director).The details of the Risk Management Committee and the attendance of its members are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

During the year 2 (Two) Risk Management Committee Meeting was held for the Financial Year 2023-24.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

In accordance with Regulation 17(9) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the board members were informed that the Company has a robust Risk Management framework to identify,measure and mitigate business risks and opportunities. This framework seeks to create transparency, minimise adverse impact on the business objective and enhance the Companys competitive advantage. This risk framework thus helps in managing market, credit and operations risks and quantifies exposure and potential impact at a Company level.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURE/ ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

During the year under review, we have one subsidiary company i.e. "IFL Housing Finance Limited". In accordance with Section 129(3) we have prepared the consolidated financial statements of the Company which forms part of this Annual Report.

During the year, IFL Housing Finance Limited reported revenue of Rs.6377.54Lakhs andprofit after tax of Rs. 1215.15 Lakhsas compared to revenue of Rs. 4,576.70 Lakhsand profit after tax of Rs. 447.39 Lakhs in the last year.

PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF EACH OF THE SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES

The performance and financial position of "IFL Housing Finance Limited" (Subsidiary)for the financial year 2023-24 are mentioned below:

The Particulars of Subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Ventures read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are attached herewith in Form AOC 1 as Annexure-V.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEE OR INVESTMENTS

Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 form part of the notes to the financial statement provided in this Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

The Company has entered into any contract and arrangements with related party and complied with the provisions of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Details of Such Contracts and Arrangements are enclosed as Annexure-V in Form AOC-2.

The policy on Related Party Transactions is displayed on the website of the Company and the web link is http://www.indiafinsec.in/investors-info/.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CERTIFICATE

The Company believes that the essence of Corporate Governance lies in the phrase "Your Company". It is "Your" Company because it belongs to you"the Shareholders". The Chairperson and Directors are "Your" fiduciaries and trustees. Their objective is to take the business forward in such a way that it maximizes "Your" long term value. Besides adhering to the prescribed

Corporate Governance practices as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the company also endeavors to share information with its stakeholders openly and transparently on matters which have a bearing on its economic and reputational interest. The Corporate Governance Report is a part of this Annual report.

A certificate from VMS & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries confirming Compliance to the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Para E Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed to this Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

None of the employees of the Company were in receipt of remuneration in excess of limits as prescribed under Rule 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are mentioned below:

(A) Information as per Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016

1. Remuneration of each Director and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) along with particulars of increase in remuneration during the financial year, Ratio of remuneration of Directors to the Median Remuneration of employees.

Name of the Director/ and KMP Designation Remuneration (Rs. in Lac) 2023-24 Increase (%) Ratio of Directors Remuneration to Median remuneration including Managing Director Mr. Gopal Bansal Managing Director 0.00 Nil 0 Mr. Manoj Kumar Gupta CFO 12 0.00 2.17 Mr. Vijay Kumar Dwivedi Former Company Secretary 0.00 0.00 0.00 Ms. Varsha Bharti Company Secretary 0.00 0.00 0.00 Mr. Deepanshu Gupta Accounts 1.92 0.00 0.35 Mr. Amit Sethi Accounts Executive 5.52 0.00 1

# No other directors are in receipt of remuneration except sitting fees.

2. Median remuneration of employees of the Company including Managing Director Rs.5,52,000/-for the financial year 2023-24.

3. The Percentage increase in median remuneration of employees(including Managing Director)is Nil.

4. Number of permanent employees on the rolls of the Company: 2(As at March 31, 2024).

5. Affirmation Pursuant to Rule 5(1)(xii) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016, it is affirmed that the remuneration paid to the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel is as per the remuneration policy of the Company.

(B) Statement of particulars of employees pursuant to Rule5((2) Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 N.A.

(C) Statement of particulars of employees pursuant to Rule 5(3) Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014- N.A.

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARRASEMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

The Company has a Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace and has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. No case was reported during the year under review.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134 (3) & (5) of the Act, the Board of Directors confirms that, to the best of its knowledge and belief:

1) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any; 2) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for that period;

3) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; 4) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; 5) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and 6) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws including applicable secretarial standards and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and certain designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of

Company shares by the Directors and designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the trading window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Board Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

CODE OF CONDUCT

The Board of Directors has laid down the Code of Conduct which is applicable to members of the Board and all employees in the course of day to day business operations of the company. The

Code has been placed on the Companys website www.indiafinsec.com. The Code lays down the standard procedure of business conduct which is expected to be followed by the directors and the designated employees in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating to integrity in the work place, in business practices and in dealing with stakeholders.

All the Board Members and the Senior Management personnel have confirmed compliance with the Code.

PRUDENTIAL NORMS & DIRECTIONS OF RBI FOR NBFCS

Your company has complied with all the requirements prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India and has filed the required returns.

DISCLOSURE OF RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN DIRECTOR INTER SE

None of the Directors are related to each other.

CAUTIONARY NOTE

The statements forming part of the Boards Report may contain certain forward looking remarks within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Many factors could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company complies with all applicable secretarial standards.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Directors express their sincere gratitude to the Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE Limited, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Registrar of Companies, other government and regulatory authorities, lenders, financial institutions and the Companys bankers for the ongoing support extended by them. The Directors also place on record their sincere appreciation for the continued support extended by the Companys stakeholders and trust reposed by them in the Company. The Directors sincerely appreciate the commitment displayed by the employees of the Company and its subsidiaries across all levels, resulting in successful performance during the year

By the Order of the Board For India Finsec Limited

Gopal Bansal Mukesh Sharma Managing Director Director DIN-01246420 DIN-00274217