iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

India Finsec Ltd Company Summary

148
(-1.30%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:00:00 PM

India Finsec Ltd Summary

India Finsec Limited, formerly known as Dynasore Leasing And Holdings Private Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 10th August 1994. The status of Company was changed to Public Limited Company and Company name changed to Dynasore Leasing And Holdings Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from Dynasore Leasing And Holdings Limited to India Finsec Limited in 2016. The Company has its Equity Shares listed in BSE Limited. The Company is registered Non-Banking Financial Company with the Reserve Bank of India and is mainly engaged in the business of Financing, Inter Corporate Deposits, Personal Loans, IPO Funding, funding against shares and securities and Loans Against Property (LAP) to the individuals and Body Corporate. It has been able to achieve substantial market share, steady price for its products by taking up newer challenges.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.