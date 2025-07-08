iifl-logo
202.26
(-0.42%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:32:37 PM

  • Open206
  • Day's High206
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close203.11
  • Day's Low200.01
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.2
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.3
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Indiabulls Nifty50 ETF KEY RATIOS

Sector

ETF

Open

206

Prev. Close

203.11

Turnover(Lac.)

1.2

Day's High

206

Day's Low

200.01

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.3

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Indiabulls Nifty50 ETF Corporate Action

No Record Found

Indiabulls Nifty50 ETF NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indiabulls Nifty50 ETF SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:57 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Indiabulls Nifty50 ETF FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Indiabulls Nifty50 ETF Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
No Record Found

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indiabulls Nifty50 ETF

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Indiabulls Finance Cen. TowerI,

11th Flr Elphinstone Road(W),

Maharashtra - 400013

Tel: -

Website: http://www.indiabulls.com

Email: uday.d@indiabulls.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Indiabulls Nifty50 ETF

Company FAQs

What is the Indiabulls Nifty50 ETF share price today?

The Indiabulls Nifty50 ETF shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹202.26 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indiabulls Nifty50 ETF?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indiabulls Nifty50 ETF is ₹3.30 Cr. as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indiabulls Nifty50 ETF?

The PE and PB ratios of Indiabulls Nifty50 ETF is 0 and 20.23 as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indiabulls Nifty50 ETF?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indiabulls Nifty50 ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indiabulls Nifty50 ETF is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the CAGR of Indiabulls Nifty50 ETF?

Indiabulls Nifty50 ETF's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.64%, 3 Years at 17.85%, 1 Year at 8.85%, 6 Month at 10.52%, 3 Month at 3.77% and 1 Month at 1.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indiabulls Nifty50 ETF?

The shareholding pattern of Indiabulls Nifty50 ETF is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

