To The Members of INDIAN ACRYLICS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of INDIAN ACRYLICS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income/loss), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its loss, total comprehensive loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there-under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. we have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income/loss, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Company’s Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income/loss, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014,as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

Annexure A to Independent Auditor’s Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report to the Members of INDIAN ACRYLICS LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act")

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of INDIAN ACRYLICS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the act.

Auditors’ Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the company’s internal financial control over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on audit of internal financial control over financial reporting (the "Guidance Notes") and the standards on auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those standards and the guidance notes require that we comply with ethical requirements and planned and performed the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial control over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls system over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls system over financial reporting, assessing the risks that material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of the internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedure selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatements of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained in our audits is sufficient

Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has not declared/paid any dividend during the year. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the company’s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal financial controls over financial reporting

6. A company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1.) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company (2.) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditure of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company ; and (3.) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitation of Internal financial controls over financial reporting

7. Because of the Inherent limitation of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management over-ride of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projection of any evaluations of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31st, 2024 based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note on audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF INDIAN ACRYLICS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024.

[Referred to in paragraph2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ in the Independent Auditors’ Report]

(i) (a)A. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b)The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d)According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and its intangible assets. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e)According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(I) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a)The inventories were physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate of each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with the books of accounts.

(b)The company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks/financial institutions on the basis of the security of the current assets of the company. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the company with such banks/ financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company

iii. During the year, the company has not made investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties hence clause 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii) (f) is not applicable to the company

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not either directly or indirectly, granted any loan to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested, in accordance with the provisions of section 185 of the Act and the Company has not made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

v. The company has not accepted any deposit or amount which is deemed to be deposit. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of Company’s products and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with the view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

vii.(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Amount Paid Under Protest (Rs in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Punjab General Sales Tax Act, 1948 Sales Tax (Surcharge on exempted Tax) 78.68 62.34 2002-03 Supreme Court Central Excise Act, 1944 Duty of Excise 0.33 - 2012-2013 Commissioner (Appeals) Central Excise Act, 1944 Duty of Excise 9.80 - 2002-03,2009-2010 Asstt/ Dy Commissioner (Excise) Central Excise Act, 1944 Duty of Excise 27.95 - various Years from 2005-06 TO 2009-10 & Oct-12 to Mar-13 CESTAT Central Excise Act, 1944 Duty of Excise 33.80 - 2001-02,2002-03 & 2005-08 Additional Commissioner (Excise) Central Excise Act, 1944 Duty of Excise 4.30 - 2006-07 Commissioner Central (Excise) Customs Act, 1962 Duty of Custom 29.37 - Various Years from 2000-01 to 2003-04 Additional Commissioner (Customs)

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions, which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix.(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilised the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used for long term purposes by the company

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures (as defined under the Companies Act 2013) during the year ended March 31, 2024. Hence clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary, associates or joint venture (as defined under the Companies Act 2013) Hence clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable

x. (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a)During the course of our audit, examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company nor on the Company.

(b)We have not come across of any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company during the course of audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, accordingly the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph (xi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv.(a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered internal audit reports issued by internal auditors during our audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi.(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without any valid Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company does not have more than one CIC as a part of its group. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs 3875.80 Lakh during the current financial year but has not incurred any cash losses during the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Hence, the provisions of paragraph (xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in the report.