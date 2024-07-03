SectorTextiles
Open₹11
Prev. Close₹11.16
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.52
Day's High₹11.45
Day's Low₹10.5
52 Week's High₹19.4
52 Week's Low₹10.39
Book Value₹1.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)142.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
135.32
135.32
135.32
135.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-94.64
-43.13
-62.5
13.41
Net Worth
40.68
92.19
72.82
148.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
526.04
744.22
522.53
476.38
yoy growth (%)
-29.31
42.42
9.68
-12.45
Raw materials
-300.93
-481.35
-339.04
-291.23
As % of sales
57.2
64.67
64.88
61.13
Employee costs
-55.42
-62.62
-42.9
-37.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.26
11.2
8.83
23.51
Depreciation
-25.25
-22.23
-15.72
-12.64
Tax paid
0
-0.5
0
0
Working capital
30.3
-27.73
36.35
38.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.31
42.42
9.68
-12.45
Op profit growth
-12.86
85.71
-23.27
-2.44
EBIT growth
-16.91
70.44
-26
2.18
Net profit growth
-41.51
21.1
-62.15
13.28
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
546.16
902.37
618.12
526.05
745.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
546.16
902.37
618.12
526.05
745.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.42
7.4
5.72
7.66
4.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
R K Garg
Additional Managing Director
Dheeraj Garg
Independent Non Exe. Director
A S Chatha
Independent Non Exe. Director
M M Chopra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Raja Shivdev Inder Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shashi Bhushan Gupta
Director (Works)
Alok Goyal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deva Bharathi Reddy
Nominee
AHUJA KRISHNA SANJAY
Independent Non Exe. Director
TEJINDER KAUR
Independent Non Exe. Director
S S Virdi
Chairperson
Parampal Kaur Sidhu
Reports by Indian Acrylics Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Feb.86, Indian Acrylics Ltd was originally formed as a joint sector project by R K Garg and the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Acrylic Fiber, Acrylic Tow and wide range of Acrylic yarn. It has a technical collaboration with E I DuPont de Nemours & Company, US. In 1995-96, the company increased the capacity of acrylic fibre by 6000 tpa. In 1996-97, company has increased the installed capacity of acrylic fibre by 5000 tpa. The company has increased subscribed capital by 5.00 crores, and has issued for cash at par, to the promoters, as stipulated by the financial institutions and approved in the meeting held on 17/03/97. In 1997-98, it increased the installed capacity to 25,000 MT.During the year 1999-2000, due to significant export performance the Government of India has imposed anti-dumping duty from Japan, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Korea, USA, Thailand, Mexico, Germany and Turkey.The company has established a Research Development Centre and has been making continuous efforts in developing new fibres in micro-deniers. The company has introduced 0.9 denier fibre for the first time in the world,during 2000-01.The company has remained the largest Acrylic Fibre manufacturer in the country during the year 2000-01.The company has received Export Award from Government of India for its best Export performance in Acrylic Staple Fibre for the year 2003-04,for the third consecutive year.The company launched dyed as
Read More
The Indian Acrylics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Acrylics Ltd is ₹142.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indian Acrylics Ltd is 0 and 7.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Acrylics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Acrylics Ltd is ₹10.39 and ₹19.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indian Acrylics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.78%, 3 Years at -15.66%, 1 Year at -11.57%, 6 Month at -12.81%, 3 Month at -13.56% and 1 Month at -6.06%.
