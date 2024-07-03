iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Acrylics Ltd Share Price

10.5
(-5.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:13:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11
  • Day's High11.45
  • 52 Wk High19.4
  • Prev. Close11.16
  • Day's Low10.5
  • 52 Wk Low 10.39
  • Turnover (lac)10.52
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.56
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)142.09
  • Div. Yield0
Indian Acrylics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

11

Prev. Close

11.16

Turnover(Lac.)

10.52

Day's High

11.45

Day's Low

10.5

52 Week's High

19.4

52 Week's Low

10.39

Book Value

1.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

142.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Indian Acrylics Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

Indian Acrylics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Indian Acrylics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.56%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 37.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indian Acrylics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

135.32

135.32

135.32

135.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-94.64

-43.13

-62.5

13.41

Net Worth

40.68

92.19

72.82

148.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

526.04

744.22

522.53

476.38

yoy growth (%)

-29.31

42.42

9.68

-12.45

Raw materials

-300.93

-481.35

-339.04

-291.23

As % of sales

57.2

64.67

64.88

61.13

Employee costs

-55.42

-62.62

-42.9

-37.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.26

11.2

8.83

23.51

Depreciation

-25.25

-22.23

-15.72

-12.64

Tax paid

0

-0.5

0

0

Working capital

30.3

-27.73

36.35

38.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.31

42.42

9.68

-12.45

Op profit growth

-12.86

85.71

-23.27

-2.44

EBIT growth

-16.91

70.44

-26

2.18

Net profit growth

-41.51

21.1

-62.15

13.28

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

546.16

902.37

618.12

526.05

745.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

546.16

902.37

618.12

526.05

745.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.42

7.4

5.72

7.66

4.25

Indian Acrylics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indian Acrylics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

R K Garg

Additional Managing Director

Dheeraj Garg

Independent Non Exe. Director

A S Chatha

Independent Non Exe. Director

M M Chopra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Raja Shivdev Inder Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shashi Bhushan Gupta

Director (Works)

Alok Goyal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deva Bharathi Reddy

Nominee

AHUJA KRISHNA SANJAY

Independent Non Exe. Director

TEJINDER KAUR

Independent Non Exe. Director

S S Virdi

Chairperson

Parampal Kaur Sidhu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indian Acrylics Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Feb.86, Indian Acrylics Ltd was originally formed as a joint sector project by R K Garg and the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Acrylic Fiber, Acrylic Tow and wide range of Acrylic yarn. It has a technical collaboration with E I DuPont de Nemours & Company, US. In 1995-96, the company increased the capacity of acrylic fibre by 6000 tpa. In 1996-97, company has increased the installed capacity of acrylic fibre by 5000 tpa. The company has increased subscribed capital by 5.00 crores, and has issued for cash at par, to the promoters, as stipulated by the financial institutions and approved in the meeting held on 17/03/97. In 1997-98, it increased the installed capacity to 25,000 MT.During the year 1999-2000, due to significant export performance the Government of India has imposed anti-dumping duty from Japan, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Korea, USA, Thailand, Mexico, Germany and Turkey.The company has established a Research Development Centre and has been making continuous efforts in developing new fibres in micro-deniers. The company has introduced 0.9 denier fibre for the first time in the world,during 2000-01.The company has remained the largest Acrylic Fibre manufacturer in the country during the year 2000-01.The company has received Export Award from Government of India for its best Export performance in Acrylic Staple Fibre for the year 2003-04,for the third consecutive year.The company launched dyed as
Company FAQs

What is the Indian Acrylics Ltd share price today?

The Indian Acrylics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Acrylics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Acrylics Ltd is ₹142.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indian Acrylics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indian Acrylics Ltd is 0 and 7.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indian Acrylics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Acrylics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Acrylics Ltd is ₹10.39 and ₹19.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indian Acrylics Ltd?

Indian Acrylics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.78%, 3 Years at -15.66%, 1 Year at -11.57%, 6 Month at -12.81%, 3 Month at -13.56% and 1 Month at -6.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indian Acrylics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indian Acrylics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.56 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 37.37 %

