iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indian Acrylics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.52
(-5.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Acrylics Ltd

Indian Acrylics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.26

11.2

8.83

23.51

Depreciation

-25.25

-22.23

-15.72

-12.64

Tax paid

0

-0.5

0

0

Working capital

30.3

-27.73

36.35

38.41

Other operating items

Operating

11.3

-39.25

29.46

49.27

Capital expenditure

8.91

99.77

50.27

109.86

Free cash flow

20.22

60.51

79.73

159.13

Equity raised

13.79

-19.1

-61.21

-120.42

Investing

-0.11

0.52

0

0.02

Financing

156.1

189.5

179.23

106.49

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

190.01

231.42

197.74

145.22

Indian Acrylics : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Acrylics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.