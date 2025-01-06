Indian Acrylics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.26
11.2
8.83
23.51
Depreciation
-25.25
-22.23
-15.72
-12.64
Tax paid
0
-0.5
0
0
Working capital
30.3
-27.73
36.35
38.41
Other operating items
Operating
11.3
-39.25
29.46
49.27
Capital expenditure
8.91
99.77
50.27
109.86
Free cash flow
20.22
60.51
79.73
159.13
Equity raised
13.79
-19.1
-61.21
-120.42
Investing
-0.11
0.52
0
0.02
Financing
156.1
189.5
179.23
106.49
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
190.01
231.42
197.74
145.22
