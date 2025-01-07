Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
526.04
744.22
522.53
476.38
yoy growth (%)
-29.31
42.42
9.68
-12.45
Raw materials
-300.93
-481.35
-339.04
-291.23
As % of sales
57.2
64.67
64.88
61.13
Employee costs
-55.42
-62.62
-42.9
-37.49
As % of sales
10.53
8.41
8.21
7.87
Other costs
-111.1
-133.01
-104.38
-100.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.12
17.87
19.97
21.08
Operating profit
58.58
67.23
36.2
47.18
OPM
11.13
9.03
6.92
9.9
Depreciation
-25.25
-22.23
-15.72
-12.64
Interest expense
-34.65
-38.04
-20.05
-15.53
Other income
7.58
4.24
8.42
4.51
Profit before tax
6.26
11.2
8.83
23.51
Taxes
0
-0.5
0
0
Tax rate
0
-4.49
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.26
10.7
8.83
23.51
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.16
Net profit
6.26
10.7
8.83
23.35
yoy growth (%)
-41.51
21.1
-62.15
13.28
NPM
1.19
1.43
1.69
4.9
