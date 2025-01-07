iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Acrylics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.29
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:59:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

526.04

744.22

522.53

476.38

yoy growth (%)

-29.31

42.42

9.68

-12.45

Raw materials

-300.93

-481.35

-339.04

-291.23

As % of sales

57.2

64.67

64.88

61.13

Employee costs

-55.42

-62.62

-42.9

-37.49

As % of sales

10.53

8.41

8.21

7.87

Other costs

-111.1

-133.01

-104.38

-100.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.12

17.87

19.97

21.08

Operating profit

58.58

67.23

36.2

47.18

OPM

11.13

9.03

6.92

9.9

Depreciation

-25.25

-22.23

-15.72

-12.64

Interest expense

-34.65

-38.04

-20.05

-15.53

Other income

7.58

4.24

8.42

4.51

Profit before tax

6.26

11.2

8.83

23.51

Taxes

0

-0.5

0

0

Tax rate

0

-4.49

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.26

10.7

8.83

23.51

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.16

Net profit

6.26

10.7

8.83

23.35

yoy growth (%)

-41.51

21.1

-62.15

13.28

NPM

1.19

1.43

1.69

4.9

