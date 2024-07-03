Indian Acrylics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
439.83
675.19
393.92
364.39
577.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
439.83
675.19
393.92
364.39
577.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.7
4.93
4.57
3.17
2.2
Total Income
446.53
680.12
398.49
367.56
579.66
Total Expenditure
450.65
630.29
405.89
341.11
531.55
PBIDT
-4.12
49.83
-7.4
26.45
48.11
Interest
26.06
31.84
26.31
23.42
23.83
PBDT
-30.17
17.99
-33.71
3.03
24.28
Depreciation
11.53
17.55
18.53
18.98
17.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-41.71
0.44
-52.24
-15.95
7.27
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-41.71
0.44
-52.24
-15.95
7.27
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-41.71
0.44
-52.24
-15.95
7.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.08
0.03
-3.86
-1.18
0.54
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
135.32
135.32
135.32
135.32
135.32
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.93
7.38
-1.87
7.25
8.33
PBDTM(%)
-6.85
2.66
-8.55
0.83
4.2
PATM(%)
-9.48
0.06
-13.26
-4.37
1.25
