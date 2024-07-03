iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Acrylics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

10.13
(-1.27%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

439.83

675.19

393.92

364.39

577.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

439.83

675.19

393.92

364.39

577.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.7

4.93

4.57

3.17

2.2

Total Income

446.53

680.12

398.49

367.56

579.66

Total Expenditure

450.65

630.29

405.89

341.11

531.55

PBIDT

-4.12

49.83

-7.4

26.45

48.11

Interest

26.06

31.84

26.31

23.42

23.83

PBDT

-30.17

17.99

-33.71

3.03

24.28

Depreciation

11.53

17.55

18.53

18.98

17.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-41.71

0.44

-52.24

-15.95

7.27

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-41.71

0.44

-52.24

-15.95

7.27

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-41.71

0.44

-52.24

-15.95

7.27

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.08

0.03

-3.86

-1.18

0.54

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

135.32

135.32

135.32

135.32

135.32

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-0.93

7.38

-1.87

7.25

8.33

PBDTM(%)

-6.85

2.66

-8.55

0.83

4.2

PATM(%)

-9.48

0.06

-13.26

-4.37

1.25

