Indian Acrylics Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
135.32
135.32
135.32
135.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-94.64
-43.13
-62.5
13.41
Net Worth
40.68
92.19
72.82
148.73
Minority Interest
Debt
186.83
183.58
216.48
215.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
227.51
275.77
289.3
364.67
Fixed Assets
227.13
242.5
256.07
276.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.18
0.18
0.42
0.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-8.46
-2.72
-24.81
77.17
Inventories
113.45
207.93
213.29
227.91
Inventory Days
158.13
Sundry Debtors
18.14
27.29
23.98
16.9
Debtor Days
11.72
Other Current Assets
30.68
43.8
48.21
42.89
Sundry Creditors
-128.92
-239.95
-262.11
-174.18
Creditor Days
120.85
Other Current Liabilities
-41.82
-41.79
-48.18
-36.35
Cash
8.68
35.82
57.65
10.87
Total Assets
227.52
275.78
289.33
364.69
