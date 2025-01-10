iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Acrylics Ltd Balance Sheet

9.97
(-0.30%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

135.32

135.32

135.32

135.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-94.64

-43.13

-62.5

13.41

Net Worth

40.68

92.19

72.82

148.73

Minority Interest

Debt

186.83

183.58

216.48

215.94

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

227.51

275.77

289.3

364.67

Fixed Assets

227.13

242.5

256.07

276.22

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.18

0.18

0.42

0.43

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-8.46

-2.72

-24.81

77.17

Inventories

113.45

207.93

213.29

227.91

Inventory Days

158.13

Sundry Debtors

18.14

27.29

23.98

16.9

Debtor Days

11.72

Other Current Assets

30.68

43.8

48.21

42.89

Sundry Creditors

-128.92

-239.95

-262.11

-174.18

Creditor Days

120.85

Other Current Liabilities

-41.82

-41.79

-48.18

-36.35

Cash

8.68

35.82

57.65

10.87

Total Assets

227.52

275.78

289.33

364.69

