Indian Acrylics Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
95.88
114.16
106.34
130.22
171.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
95.88
114.16
106.34
130.22
171.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.72
2.8
1.71
1.6
1.21
Total Income
96.61
116.96
108.05
131.82
172.8
Total Expenditure
99.84
115.55
110.19
127.12
184.58
PBIDT
-3.24
1.41
-2.14
4.7
-11.78
Interest
4.57
6.5
6.45
8.43
9.14
PBDT
-7.81
-5.08
-8.59
-3.73
-20.92
Depreciation
3.69
3.69
3.76
3.91
3.81
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-11.49
-8.77
-12.34
-7.65
-24.74
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-11.49
-8.77
-12.34
-7.65
-24.74
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-11.49
-8.77
-12.34
-7.65
-24.74
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.85
-0.65
-0.91
-0.56
-1.83
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
135.32
135.32
135.32
135.32
135.32
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-3.37
1.23
-2.01
3.6
-6.86
PBDTM(%)
-8.14
-4.44
-8.07
-2.86
-12.19
PATM(%)
-11.98
-7.68
-11.6
-5.87
-14.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.