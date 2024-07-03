iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Acrylics Ltd Quarterly Results

10.3
(-1.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

95.88

114.16

106.34

130.22

171.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

95.88

114.16

106.34

130.22

171.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.72

2.8

1.71

1.6

1.21

Total Income

96.61

116.96

108.05

131.82

172.8

Total Expenditure

99.84

115.55

110.19

127.12

184.58

PBIDT

-3.24

1.41

-2.14

4.7

-11.78

Interest

4.57

6.5

6.45

8.43

9.14

PBDT

-7.81

-5.08

-8.59

-3.73

-20.92

Depreciation

3.69

3.69

3.76

3.91

3.81

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-11.49

-8.77

-12.34

-7.65

-24.74

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-11.49

-8.77

-12.34

-7.65

-24.74

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-11.49

-8.77

-12.34

-7.65

-24.74

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.85

-0.65

-0.91

-0.56

-1.83

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

135.32

135.32

135.32

135.32

135.32

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-3.37

1.23

-2.01

3.6

-6.86

PBDTM(%)

-8.14

-4.44

-8.07

-2.86

-12.19

PATM(%)

-11.98

-7.68

-11.6

-5.87

-14.41

