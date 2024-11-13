iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Acrylics CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
INDIAN ACRYLICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 Board of Directors in their held on 13.11.2024 approved Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
INDIAN ACRYLICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30/06/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 13.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202424 Apr 2024
INDIAN ACRYLICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on today i.e. 06.05.2024 The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 06.05.2024 approved Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 alongwith Auditor report and Unmodified opinion. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
INDIAN ACRYLICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. Board of Directors in their meeting held on 14.02.2024 approved standalone & consolidated unaudited financial results for quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

