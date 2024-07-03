iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd

101.05
(-4.98%)
Jan 14, 2025

Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd Summary

Indian Bright Steel Company Limited was incorporated on 25th August 1960 and got listed on Stock Exchange in 1961. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of steel bars. It had no operations during the year 2015-16.The Company is steadily trying to increase its operations and its planning on investing in assets like spare parts which are required in due course in conducting the services of operations. It is trying to create more opportunities for itself to increase sales and revenue. The Boardof Directors are working relentlessly to add value to the Company so that, it reflects on the share price as quoted on the BSE, where the Companys shares have been listed.

