Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd Share Price

125.05
(-3.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open135
  • Day's High135
  • 52 Wk High212.75
  • Prev. Close130.1
  • Day's Low123.6
  • 52 Wk Low 63.05
  • Turnover (lac)5.38
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.51
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)364.22
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

135

Prev. Close

130.1

Turnover(Lac.)

5.38

Day's High

135

Day's Low

123.6

52 Week's High

212.75

52 Week's Low

63.05

Book Value

14.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

364.22

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd Corporate Action

20 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Azad India Mobility Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Azad India Mobility Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.21%

Non-Promoter- 70.38%

Institutions: 70.38%

Non-Institutions: 28.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.13

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.74

-0.92

-0.83

-0.65

Net Worth

42.87

0.08

0.17

0.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.07

-0.12

-0.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.08

-0.1

-0.1

-0.13

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.01

-0.04

-0.84

-0.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-23.43

-6.71

-7.1

-8.61

EBIT growth

-25.3

4.92

-24.94

16.9

Net profit growth

-25.3

3.98

-26.75

20.87

No Record Found

Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Minoo Deora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vedant Bhatt

Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.

BUPINDER CHADHA

Additional Director

RAMESH PAREEK

Additional Director

Charnjit Singh Chadha

Additional Director

Nitin Atmaram Sarfare

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd

Summary

Indian Bright Steel Company Limited was incorporated on 25th August 1960 and got listed on Stock Exchange in 1961. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of steel bars. It had no operations during the year 2015-16.The Company is steadily trying to increase its operations and its planning on investing in assets like spare parts which are required in due course in conducting the services of operations. It is trying to create more opportunities for itself to increase sales and revenue. The Boardof Directors are working relentlessly to add value to the Company so that, it reflects on the share price as quoted on the BSE, where the Companys shares have been listed.
Company FAQs

What is the Azad India Mobility Ltd share price today?

The Azad India Mobility Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹125.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Azad India Mobility Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Azad India Mobility Ltd is ₹364.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Azad India Mobility Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Azad India Mobility Ltd is 0 and 8.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Azad India Mobility Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Azad India Mobility Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Azad India Mobility Ltd is ₹63.05 and ₹212.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Azad India Mobility Ltd?

Azad India Mobility Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.94%, 3 Years at 94.25%, 1 Year at 110.45%, 6 Month at -20.77%, 3 Month at -36.27% and 1 Month at 1.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Azad India Mobility Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Azad India Mobility Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.21 %
Institutions - 70.38 %
Public - 28.40 %

