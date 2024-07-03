Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹135
Prev. Close₹130.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.38
Day's High₹135
Day's Low₹123.6
52 Week's High₹212.75
52 Week's Low₹63.05
Book Value₹14.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)364.22
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.13
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.74
-0.92
-0.83
-0.65
Net Worth
42.87
0.08
0.17
0.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.07
-0.12
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.1
-0.1
-0.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
-0.04
-0.84
-0.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-23.43
-6.71
-7.1
-8.61
EBIT growth
-25.3
4.92
-24.94
16.9
Net profit growth
-25.3
3.98
-26.75
20.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Minoo Deora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vedant Bhatt
Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.
BUPINDER CHADHA
Additional Director
RAMESH PAREEK
Additional Director
Charnjit Singh Chadha
Additional Director
Nitin Atmaram Sarfare
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd
Summary
Indian Bright Steel Company Limited was incorporated on 25th August 1960 and got listed on Stock Exchange in 1961. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of steel bars. It had no operations during the year 2015-16.The Company is steadily trying to increase its operations and its planning on investing in assets like spare parts which are required in due course in conducting the services of operations. It is trying to create more opportunities for itself to increase sales and revenue. The Boardof Directors are working relentlessly to add value to the Company so that, it reflects on the share price as quoted on the BSE, where the Companys shares have been listed.
Read More
The Azad India Mobility Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹125.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Azad India Mobility Ltd is ₹364.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Azad India Mobility Ltd is 0 and 8.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Azad India Mobility Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Azad India Mobility Ltd is ₹63.05 and ₹212.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Azad India Mobility Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.94%, 3 Years at 94.25%, 1 Year at 110.45%, 6 Month at -20.77%, 3 Month at -36.27% and 1 Month at 1.52%.
