|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Azad India Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September2024. Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|INDIAN BRIGHT STEEL CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|Preferential Allotment of Equity Shares and Equity Warrants.
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Audited Results Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 march 2024 Approval of the request from promoters to reclassify to public category (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024) Revised Audited Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Apr 2024
|20 Apr 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20.04.2024.
|Board Meeting
|19 Apr 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 19.04.2024 Change in Management Application for Re-classification from Promoter Group Category. Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 19.04.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Feb 2024
|28 Feb 2024
|Preferential Allotment of Equity Shares and Equity Warrants. Appointment of Non-Executive Independent Director
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|INDIAN BRIGHT STEEL CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 2023 Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Unaudited Results for the Quarter ended December 2023 with Clarification (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024)
