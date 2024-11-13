iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd Board Meeting

91.5
(-4.94%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:21:00 AM

Indian Bright St CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Azad India Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September2024. Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
INDIAN BRIGHT STEEL CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20249 May 2024
Preferential Allotment of Equity Shares and Equity Warrants.
Board Meeting6 May 202429 Apr 2024
Audited Results Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 march 2024 Approval of the request from promoters to reclassify to public category (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024) Revised Audited Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)
Board Meeting20 Apr 202420 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20.04.2024.
Board Meeting19 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 19.04.2024 Change in Management Application for Re-classification from Promoter Group Category. Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 19.04.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024)
Board Meeting28 Feb 202428 Feb 2024
Preferential Allotment of Equity Shares and Equity Warrants. Appointment of Non-Executive Independent Director
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
INDIAN BRIGHT STEEL CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 2023 Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Unaudited Results for the Quarter ended December 2023 with Clarification (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024)

Indian Bright St: Related News

No Record Found

