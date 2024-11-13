Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Azad India Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September2024. Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

INDIAN BRIGHT STEEL CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 9 May 2024

Preferential Allotment of Equity Shares and Equity Warrants.

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Audited Results Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 march 2024 Approval of the request from promoters to reclassify to public category (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024) Revised Audited Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Apr 2024 20 Apr 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20.04.2024.

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 19.04.2024 Change in Management Application for Re-classification from Promoter Group Category. Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 19.04.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2024 28 Feb 2024

Preferential Allotment of Equity Shares and Equity Warrants. Appointment of Non-Executive Independent Director

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024