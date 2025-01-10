Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.13
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.74
-0.92
-0.83
-0.65
Net Worth
42.87
0.08
0.17
0.35
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.08
0.08
0.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
42.87
0.16
0.25
0.43
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.06
0
-0.02
0.42
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0
0.42
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
0
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
0
-0.01
0
Cash
42.93
0.16
0.26
0.01
Total Assets
42.87
0.16
0.24
0.43
