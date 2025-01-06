Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.1
-0.1
-0.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
-0.04
-0.84
-0.17
Other operating items
Operating
-0.07
-0.14
-0.94
-0.31
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.07
-0.14
-0.94
-0.31
Equity raised
-1.13
-0.76
-0.39
-0.1
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.05
-0.75
-1.18
-0.22
