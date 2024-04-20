|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|20 Apr 2024
|14 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20.04.2024. Newspaper publication of Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024) Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 14.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024) Intimation of the Voting Results of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company as per Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 205 and Submission of Consolidated Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024) Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 14.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)
