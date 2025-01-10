To,

The Members of,

INDO EURO INDCHEM LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Financial statements of INDO EURO INDCHEM LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as

"Ind AS Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies

Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed u/s 133 of the Act read with the Companies

(Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the State of Affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the Profits and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

Refer Note 2

The Company has not made any provision for old receivables outstanding as the management is putting efforts for recovery or settlement with the parties.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial

Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in Accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements under the provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our report Revenue Recognition Revenue from sale of Goods is recognized upon transfer of significant risk and rewards of ownership of the goods to the customers which generally coincides with delivery and acceptance of goods sold, net of sales returns. We tested the accuracy of revenue cut off around the year end. Our work comprised the agreement of the sales transactions to supporting documentation and performing analytical procedures across various sales items. Sales excludes the taxes collected on behalf of the government.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon The

Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The Other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report Management discussion & Analysis and Business responsibility report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managementfs Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditorfs Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole, are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("The Order") issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the relevant rule issued thereunder

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B" and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year within the provision of section 197(16) of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which shall impact its financial positions.

ii. The Company does not have any long terms contracts for which provisions are required to be made.

iii. The Company is not liable to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of

Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not paid/declared any Dividend during the year. Hence the provision of section 123 of the Act is not applicable to the company.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated for part of the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For VORA & ASSOCIATES

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

(ICAI Firm Reg. No.: 111612W)

SD/-

RONAK A. RAMBHIA

PARTNER (Membership No. 140371)

UDIN: 24140371BKAKXP2840

PLACE: MUMBAI DATED: 7th May, 2024

Annexure A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Ind AS Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

(i) In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company has does not own any intangible assets

b. As explained to us and according to the practice generally followed by the Company, all Property, Plant and Equipment have been verified in a periodical manner by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as on March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder

(ii) In respect of inventories a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, we are informed that inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies have been notified between the physical stock and book records. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of the stock.

b. The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) In respect of loans granted, secured or unsecured, the Company has granted Loans to 2 parties covered in the register maintained u/s 189 of the Companies Act, 2013;

a. The Company has provided loans to 2 entities during the year under review.

b. In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the grant of loans during the year are prima facie, not pre judicial to the Companys interest.

c. In respect of loan granted by the Company, the repayment of principal has been stipulated and are regular as per stipulation.

d. In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. e. The loan granted has not fallen due during the year.

f. The Company has granted loan repayable on demand and the necessary disclosure has been made in the financial statements.

(iv) In respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 to Section 76 of the Companies Act 2013.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect to statutory dues a. According to the records of the Company, the undisputed statutory dues under Income tax, Goods & Service Tax and other Statutory Dues as applicable to it have been generally regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no dues of Income Tax, Goods & Service Tax and other Statutory Dues as applicable to it, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) a. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or any other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon.

b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. The Company has not taken any short-term loan during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e. The Company does not have any subsidiary/associates/joint venture and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f. The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any funds by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report) Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and section 188 of the Act, as applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standard.

(xiv) a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b. The Company has not carried out any internal audit from an independent internal auditor for the period under audit. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Management takes care of the internal check and audit of the Company.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no non cash transactions with Directors or any persons connected with them during the year under review.

(xvi) a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to get registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit nor in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pertaining to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xx) of the Order is not applicable.

For VORA & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS (ICAI Firm Reg. No.: 111612W)

SD/-

RONAK A. RAMBHIA PARTNER

(Membership No.140371)

UDIN: 24140371BKAKXP2840

PLACE: MUMBAI DATED: May 7, 2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORfS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE

IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF INDO EURO INDCHEM LIMITED

Independent Auditors Report on Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section

143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (gthe Acth)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of INDO EURO INDCHEM LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managementfs Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditorsf Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:- (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For VORA & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS (ICAI Firm Reg. No.: 111612W)

SD/-

RONAK A. RAMBHIA PARTNER

(Membership No.: 140371)

UDIN: 24140371BKAKXP2840

PLACE: MUMBAI DATED: 7th May, 2024