Open₹16.75
Prev. Close₹16
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹16.75
Day's Low₹16.75
52 Week's High₹22.82
52 Week's Low₹10.8
Book Value₹12.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.17
P/E57.14
EPS0.28
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.03
9.03
9.03
9.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.66
1.25
1.16
0.64
Net Worth
10.69
10.28
10.19
9.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.61
6.33
7.65
3.08
yoy growth (%)
20.12
-17.2
147.9
-44.18
Raw materials
-5.66
-6.03
-6.73
-2.84
As % of sales
74.42
95.19
87.99
92.03
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.09
-0.03
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.09
0.04
0.14
0.09
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-0.04
-0.07
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.01
-0.06
-0.01
Working capital
0.35
-1.46
-0.82
-1.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.12
-17.2
147.9
-44.18
Op profit growth
21.37
8.89
91.53
109.9
EBIT growth
113.02
-69.47
48.4
-325.1
Net profit growth
114.01
-60.77
-1.55
-265.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vardhman C Shah
Executive Director
Akshit B Lakhani.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dipakkumar P Pandya.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Paresh M Valani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rima Bandyopadhyay
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Varsha Shrawan Agarwal
Independent Director
Bhavik Ashokkumar Shah
Non Executive Director
Yash Manish Shah
Reports by Indo Euro Indchem Ltd
Summary
Indo Euro Indchem Limited (Previously known as Rinku Polychem Limited) was incorporated on 11 Jul.90 as a Private Limited Company to manufacture textile auxiliaries. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on 22 Apr.92. Vardhaman Chhaganlal Shah is the Chairman and Managing Director. The Company is operating into Pigment and organic Chemical. It is doing trading business in poultry feed and organic chemical.The Company started trading business of laminates, Base Paper etc. It changed the name to Indo Euro Indchem Ltd to grow its new business of importing Base paper, Press Plate, And Tissue paper, laminates etc. In Jan.94, the company came out with a public issue of 60 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 6 cr to part-finance its Rs 10.85-cr project to manufacture dyes, dye-intermediates and speciality chemicals at MIDC, Osmanabad, Maharashtra.This project has backward and forward linkages with other chemical industries. The backward linkages are into industries like petrochemicals, organic and inorganic chemicals, the forward linkages are with industries like textiles, plastics, paints, varnishes, pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals.
Read More
The Indo Euro Indchem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd is ₹15.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd is 57.14 and 1.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo Euro Indchem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd is ₹10.8 and ₹22.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indo Euro Indchem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.30%, 3 Years at 10.78%, 1 Year at 12.76%, 6 Month at 10.27%, 3 Month at 2.83% and 1 Month at -2.38%.
