Summary

Indo Euro Indchem Limited (Previously known as Rinku Polychem Limited) was incorporated on 11 Jul.90 as a Private Limited Company to manufacture textile auxiliaries. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on 22 Apr.92. Vardhaman Chhaganlal Shah is the Chairman and Managing Director. The Company is operating into Pigment and organic Chemical. It is doing trading business in poultry feed and organic chemical.The Company started trading business of laminates, Base Paper etc. It changed the name to Indo Euro Indchem Ltd to grow its new business of importing Base paper, Press Plate, And Tissue paper, laminates etc. In Jan.94, the company came out with a public issue of 60 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 6 cr to part-finance its Rs 10.85-cr project to manufacture dyes, dye-intermediates and speciality chemicals at MIDC, Osmanabad, Maharashtra.This project has backward and forward linkages with other chemical industries. The backward linkages are into industries like petrochemicals, organic and inorganic chemicals, the forward linkages are with industries like textiles, plastics, paints, varnishes, pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals.

