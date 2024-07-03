iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Euro Indchem Ltd Share Price

16.75
(4.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:34:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.75
  • Day's High16.75
  • 52 Wk High22.82
  • Prev. Close16
  • Day's Low16.75
  • 52 Wk Low 10.8
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E57.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.11
  • EPS0.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.17
  • Div. Yield0
Indo Euro Indchem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Indo Euro Indchem Ltd Corporate Action

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Indo Euro Indchem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Indo Euro Indchem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:45 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.21%

Non-Promoter- 0.59%

Institutions: 0.59%

Non-Institutions: 43.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indo Euro Indchem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.03

9.03

9.03

9.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.66

1.25

1.16

0.64

Net Worth

10.69

10.28

10.19

9.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.61

6.33

7.65

3.08

yoy growth (%)

20.12

-17.2

147.9

-44.18

Raw materials

-5.66

-6.03

-6.73

-2.84

As % of sales

74.42

95.19

87.99

92.03

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.09

-0.03

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.09

0.04

0.14

0.09

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-0.04

-0.07

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.01

-0.06

-0.01

Working capital

0.35

-1.46

-0.82

-1.92

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.12

-17.2

147.9

-44.18

Op profit growth

21.37

8.89

91.53

109.9

EBIT growth

113.02

-69.47

48.4

-325.1

Net profit growth

114.01

-60.77

-1.55

-265.58

No Record Found

Indo Euro Indchem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indo Euro Indchem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vardhman C Shah

Executive Director

Akshit B Lakhani.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dipakkumar P Pandya.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Paresh M Valani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rima Bandyopadhyay

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Varsha Shrawan Agarwal

Independent Director

Bhavik Ashokkumar Shah

Non Executive Director

Yash Manish Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indo Euro Indchem Ltd

Summary

Indo Euro Indchem Limited (Previously known as Rinku Polychem Limited) was incorporated on 11 Jul.90 as a Private Limited Company to manufacture textile auxiliaries. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on 22 Apr.92. Vardhaman Chhaganlal Shah is the Chairman and Managing Director. The Company is operating into Pigment and organic Chemical. It is doing trading business in poultry feed and organic chemical.The Company started trading business of laminates, Base Paper etc. It changed the name to Indo Euro Indchem Ltd to grow its new business of importing Base paper, Press Plate, And Tissue paper, laminates etc. In Jan.94, the company came out with a public issue of 60 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 6 cr to part-finance its Rs 10.85-cr project to manufacture dyes, dye-intermediates and speciality chemicals at MIDC, Osmanabad, Maharashtra.This project has backward and forward linkages with other chemical industries. The backward linkages are into industries like petrochemicals, organic and inorganic chemicals, the forward linkages are with industries like textiles, plastics, paints, varnishes, pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals.
Company FAQs

What is the Indo Euro Indchem Ltd share price today?

The Indo Euro Indchem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd is ₹15.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd is 57.14 and 1.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo Euro Indchem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd is ₹10.8 and ₹22.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd?

Indo Euro Indchem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.30%, 3 Years at 10.78%, 1 Year at 12.76%, 6 Month at 10.27%, 3 Month at 2.83% and 1 Month at -2.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.21 %
Institutions - 0.59 %
Public - 43.19 %

