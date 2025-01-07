Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.61
6.33
7.65
3.08
yoy growth (%)
20.12
-17.2
147.9
-44.18
Raw materials
-5.66
-6.03
-6.73
-2.84
As % of sales
74.42
95.19
87.99
92.03
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.09
-0.03
-0.03
As % of sales
1.76
1.55
0.51
1.27
Other costs
-2.08
-0.42
-1.08
-0.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.36
6.76
14.16
10.16
Operating profit
-0.27
-0.22
-0.2
-0.1
OPM
-3.55
-3.52
-2.67
-3.46
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-0.04
-0.07
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.43
0.32
0.39
0.27
Profit before tax
0.09
0.04
0.14
0.09
Taxes
-0.02
-0.01
-0.06
-0.01
Tax rate
-28.25
-28.58
-44.41
-16.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.06
0.03
0.08
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.06
0.03
0.08
0.08
yoy growth (%)
114.01
-60.77
-1.55
-265.58
NPM
0.88
0.49
1.04
2.63
