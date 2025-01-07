iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Euro Indchem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 7, 2025|11:16:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.61

6.33

7.65

3.08

yoy growth (%)

20.12

-17.2

147.9

-44.18

Raw materials

-5.66

-6.03

-6.73

-2.84

As % of sales

74.42

95.19

87.99

92.03

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.09

-0.03

-0.03

As % of sales

1.76

1.55

0.51

1.27

Other costs

-2.08

-0.42

-1.08

-0.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.36

6.76

14.16

10.16

Operating profit

-0.27

-0.22

-0.2

-0.1

OPM

-3.55

-3.52

-2.67

-3.46

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-0.04

-0.07

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.43

0.32

0.39

0.27

Profit before tax

0.09

0.04

0.14

0.09

Taxes

-0.02

-0.01

-0.06

-0.01

Tax rate

-28.25

-28.58

-44.41

-16.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.06

0.03

0.08

0.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.06

0.03

0.08

0.08

yoy growth (%)

114.01

-60.77

-1.55

-265.58

NPM

0.88

0.49

1.04

2.63

