Indo Euro Indchem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.09
0.04
0.14
0.09
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-0.04
-0.07
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.01
-0.06
-0.01
Working capital
0.35
-1.46
-0.82
-1.92
Other operating items
Operating
0.35
-1.49
-0.78
-1.91
Capital expenditure
0
0.16
-0.32
0
Free cash flow
0.35
-1.33
-1.1
-1.91
Equity raised
1.14
1.68
2.15
1.97
Investing
0
-0.21
-0.02
0.04
Financing
-0.02
0.1
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.47
0.24
1.03
0.1
